SHELLEY- Down by three with four seconds to tie the game in Thursday’s 4A District 6 girls’ basketball tournament final, the Shelley Russets looked to dribble down the court to get a good look to tie the game, but the shot attempt from half court came up short. As the buzzer sounded, the Blackfoot Broncos players and fans celebrated a 58-55 win and a district title for the second straight year.
The Broncos were led by Marlee Pieper, who scored 25 points, including making six 3-pointers in the game. Riley Layton added 18 points and Esperanza Vergara scored 12 points. The Broncos’ largest lead in the game was 16 points with five minutes left in the game.
But the Russets were able to cut the double-digit deficit step by step thanks to pressuring the Broncos and capitalizing on their turnovers. The Broncos also were dealing with both Pieper and Layton having four fouls each. However, they were able to have both of them late in the game, especially Pieper, who has been carrying the scoring.
“She (Marlee) had to be disciplined to make sure she does not pick up her fifth foul,” Broncos head coach Raimee Odum said. “I am proud of the way she was able to continue to play hard without being too careful,” Odum said.
“She (Odum) just told me to go in, do not play scared, do not be afraid to foul. I went in and played straight up defense,” Pieper said.
Brinley Cannon led the Russets with 25 points. Mia Williams contributed 16 points for the Russets. With the Broncos missing free throws, the Russets took advantage and cut the deficit to three with four seconds left. After the Broncos missed another free throw, Williams dribbled the ball to get a shot to tie the game, but it was off the mark.
“I never have to ask them to scrap and hustle. They are the kinds of kids that come out and fight, hustle, and battle until it is over,” Russets head coach Jessica Carlson said of the team almost coming back.
For the Broncos, winning the district title has been sweet redemption after starting the season 1-6.
“We played some tough, difficult 5A teams, Snake River is a tough 3A team. We took some losses,” Odum said. “It was the best thing that can happen to you sometimes. It helps you re-focus, keeps you humble, makes you work harder in practice, the girls remembered that and it has been a process throughout the season and they stuck to believing in what we envision with this team, and they have been rewarded for that,” Odum said.
Blackfoot will open the 4A state tournament Thursday at 12 noon as the second seed against Columbia at Timberline High School. Shelley won its play-in game against Hillcrest Saturday and enters the state tournament as the top seed, facing Twin Falls Thursday at 7 p.m. at Timberline.
Snake River won the District 5 3A title and will be the top seed in that state tournament, playing Buhl Thursday at 7 p.m. at Skyview High School.
