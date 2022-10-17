The City of Blackfoot held an open house on Oct. 11 in the city council chambers with questions about downtown revitalization and what people would like to see from the project.
There were posters with questions set up around the room. The people who attended used sticky notes and markers to write out responses to the prompts.
“It’s a city project and it’s really important for the city to get input from the community members to really understand what they’d like to see, especially in a downtown project,” said Emma Morton, community based economic development manager with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments.
Mayor Marc Carroll said the point of the open house was, “Getting input from citizens, they might be seven years old, they might be 77 years old, you can get feedback that you just haven’t thought about before.”
The first question read, “What is your impression of the downtown right now?”
The responses were, “Improving keep it up,” and “Lots of potential with the historical buildings but needs rejuvenation,” as well as, “Noticed improvements,” and “So much potential not yet realized,” with another sticky note that said, “This!” with an arrow pointing at the response.
The second question read, “What are some priority issues you’d like to see addressed?”
The responses were, “Water, streets, all the,” with an indecipherable scribbled word, as well as “More resources for businesses” and “Sidewalks need help!” then finally, “Deterioration of the historical buildings. Facade funds for owners.”
The next question read, “What are some amenities/activities you’d like to see in downtown?”
Many of the responses were similar, “A water park,” as well as a “splash pad,” and “more places to SHOP,” as well as, “Shopping, restaurants, splash pad,” then finally, “Shopping — places that will continue growth.”
The fourth question read, “Would you support a pedestrian-only space in the downtown?”
There were three yes answers with exclamation points, one “absolutely,” and then “No — parking needed for existing business — what about handicapped access to business closed off?”
The follow-up question to that was, “If yes, where along N. Broadway would you have it?” People responded, “All the way to the fairground,” and, “Anywhere would be good” and, “Near the fairgrounds, patriot field + potato musueum.”
While the most answered questions at this open house had five responses, there will be opportunities in the future for people who didn’t get their chance to share their thoughts on what they think downtown revitalization should look like. Further open houses haven’t been scheduled yet but they will be.
“We’re hoping that somebody out there has that epiphany, that great idea that nobody else has thought of. We’re looking for input and feedback,” Carroll said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.