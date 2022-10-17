Carroll and Morton

Mayor Marc Carroll (left) and Emma Morton (right), community based economic development manager with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, have a discussion at the open house on Oct. 11.

 Photo by Logan Ramsey

The City of Blackfoot held an open house on Oct. 11 in the city council chambers with questions about downtown revitalization and what people would like to see from the project.

There were posters with questions set up around the room. The people who attended used sticky notes and markers to write out responses to the prompts.

