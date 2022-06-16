BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos AA American Legion baseball team is still looking for its first win of the season after dropping a doubleheader to the Twin Falls Cowboys Tuesday.
Blackfoot lost the first game 6-2 and were pelted in the second game 18-4, falling to 0-6 on the season.
“The boys definitely played better,” said Bronco manager Zach Reay.
Offensively in the first game, Chase Cannon went 1-for-2 at the plate with two walks, Tyler Vance was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Jaxson Holmes went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Cole Robinson was 1-for-3.
Cannon pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up a walk and striking out six Twin Falls batters.
The score was 2-1 Twin Falls going into the sixth inning before the Cowboys put up two more runs in the top of the sixth followed by another run by Blackfoot in the bottom half of the inning. Twin Falls added another pair of runs in the seventh.
“Chase threw really well,” Reay said. “It was a good game, it was hard-fought, we played well. We just didn’t pick up timely hitting and Twin Falls did.”
Twin Falls jumped out to an early lead in the second game and kept chipping away before exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning.
Offensively for the Broncos, Cooper Kniffin was 2-for-4 with a double in the nightcap, and Sy Callister went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
The Cowboys notched 14 hits in the second game. Blackfoot was hurt by seven errors.
“It’s tough to compete against them,” Reay said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding, keep moving forward.”
Blackfoot plays Friday at home against Rigby at 4 and 6 p.m.