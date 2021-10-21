BLACKFOOT — Candidates for city offices in Blackfoot answered questions from the public Thursday afternoon in a forum at the Bingham County Senior Center in Blackfoot in the first of two forums sponsored by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
The second forum will take place Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Questions and responses from city council candidates will appear in Tuesday’s edition of the Bingham News Chronicle. Highlights from the portion covering the mayor’s race involving challengers Craig Stuart, Ron Ramirez, Jim Thomas, and incumbent Marc Carroll are as follows.
What is the best way to stay in touch with the needs of constituents?
Ramirez said one thing he would like to do is get out and talk to constituents. “I would have an open door policy,” he added. “I’m old and technologically challenged but I set up a website where people can go on and express views. When you’re in the mayor’s position, you’re there to represent the people.”
Thomas noted cities have trouble getting attendance at city council meetings, people get notices but few attend. He said the pandemic has affected attendance, and urged using social media and Zoom. “The city has to be real good about telling people what’s going on. This is taxpayers’ money that we’re spending, we need to tell people what we’re doing with that money.”
Carroll said transparency and communication are two big issues in every election. “Transparency is like a window, there’s somebody on either side of the window, you’ve got to be able to see each other and you’ve got to be able to communicate,” he said. “We’ve put out a new website. There’s a process to Zoom into meetings. Citizens should be (at council meetings) to find out what’s going on and ask questions. We tried an open mic session before COVID. We went from 15 people to none, and it was discontinued.”
“We need to communicate better as a city,” Stuart said. “It’s your city, it’s not mine, it’s not the city council’s.” He advised residents to send emails. “I promise we will answer your questions within 48 business hours. It might not be the answer you want but I will get back to you.”
What do you think needs correcting in Blackfoot and how would you try to fix it?
“One of the major things is taxes,” Thomas said. “We’re ranked in the top four cities in the state of Idaho among higher taxes, we pay four times what people out in the county do, we furnish a lot of services. We need to reconcile the difference. There’s only one way to do it, change how we’re doing business here in the City of Blackfoot.”
Carroll agreed city taxes are too high. “That’s something we’re working on. The levy rate goes down slightly each year, valuations are going up. There’s a lot of moving parts to how taxes work. What needs correction though is the infrastructure of the city. We’re way behind. It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just a fact of life. Sewer pipe, water and streets are things that need correction. We’ve got a good handle on our budget now.”
“I don’t think we have a handle on our streets,” Stuart said. “Infrastructure is a big problem. I was in the excavating business so I know how some of this stuff works. We need to get along with the county. Why can’t we come together with some terms?”
Ramirez said there are problems because the city hasn’t planned ahead enough. “We don’t have a budget where we plan ahead and repair our roads. We should have a 5-10-year plan on every road so we know what we’re going to do with it every construction season. We need to establish priorities on all areas.”
What are you going to do to increase revenue, public transportation, sidewalk improvement, recreation for seniors and school children?
Carroll said the only way to increase revenue is through grants. “Grants are not free money, it’s tax money that comes from somewhere in most cases, some philanthropic organizations provide grants, every grant has a match amount that goes with it. There’s a lot of grants out there, but there’s a lot of competition for all of them. It takes a long time to write the grant and it takes a while to get it through the process.”
“There’s no magical way to increase revenue,” Stuart said. “Nobody wants to increase taxes. the budget has to change if we’re going to increase revenue. I don’t know how to get the money other than to change the budget. There are grants to get bigger business to bring employees in here.”
Ramirez said there are several ways to increase revenue, including impact fees on developers. “If they’re going to impact our community they’re going to have to contribute their part.” He mentioned increasing fees to people living outside the city limits but receiving city services, considering annexation “which lowers the tax rate for everyone.”
Thomas advised paying closer attention to what Idaho Falls, Ammon, and Pocatello do. “We have to look at what the county can provide for us, a lot of this stuff is their responsibility. It’s not just our responsibility, it’s the county’s responsibility to take care of some of these things too. We’ve got to start looking at what the county can do for the city.”
How do you propose to grow the tax base to keep up with inflation?
Thomas said developers need to build houses people can afford. “It’s nice to have jobs for those people. Premier Technology would like to have more houses for their people to live nearby.”
Carroll said developing within the city does build the tax base, and annexation builds the tax base. “There are ways to build up valuation. Annexation is the main thing to do.”
Stuart mentioned changing the tax base by building in the city. “That needs to be taken care of first. I don’t like these land grabs. We need to bring bigger businesses in that employ more people such as Premier. There’s a lot of employees there, they need houses. We need more businesses that offer good benefits, good wages so they can live here in this city.”
Ramirez said annexation plays an important part. “Groveland has the lines, their sewer comes in to the city plant, but it doesn’t have the capacity. Right now we’re only bringing it up to standards.”
What would you do different that would set you apart from the others running for this office?
“Continuing the programs we’ve started over the last few years,” Carroll said. “I’ve got a handle on it, I know exactly what we’re doing and we’re going to implement them.” Carroll noted that he had said in the previous election that he was going to be a one-term mayor. He said it took him two years to totally grasp the complexities of the office, “but COVID happened and it stopped the things we really wanted to start implementing. I wanted to get things in good enough shape they could be turned over to somebody else. There are issues mentioned here today that are in the works right now. It takes a while to get to the point where you can start implementing them.”
“We’re always going to have something in the works, we’re always going to have to hand it off to the next guy,” Stuart said. “I’m not saying the things (Carroll) has in the works are not good but the next guy can do it. It’s not about me, this is about all of you. Implementing those things in the works can be implemented by the next mayor. It’s about the people of the city, and that’s what I’m all about.”
Ramirez agreed with Carroll that it takes two years to understand the complexities of the office. He pointed to his education and experience in government at state, local and national levels. “I don’t have to wait two years to figure out how to get things done, I can do that now. That’s how you get things done and that’s the one advantage I have.”
Thomas pointed to his experience as a business owner, starting his own business from the ground up. “I’ve supervised as many employees as the city has. The problem the city has is our budget. I learn fast, I work hard. I’ll work hard for the city of Blackfoot and all the citizens here.”