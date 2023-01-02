The Blackfoot Movie Mill recently wrapped up its busiest week of the year, which is generally the week of Christmas, according to Brandon Lott, the manager of the theater.
He said this year for movies has been “the most interesting and diverse year I've ever seen in the industry.”
It was a mixed year for theaters across the country, as some big budget productions have done phenomenally well while others flopped. This wasn’t necessarily the case for Blackfoot, as some films that didn’t perform well nationally did well in Blackfoot.
One of these films is "Devotion," which has only grossed $20.8 million worldwide against a $90 million budget. In Blackfoot, Lott said this film has performed decently well for them, as it opened for Thanksgiving and they’re still playing it.
Blackfoot has also been going out to see the popular movies that the rest of the world flocked to see. Lott said that "Avatar: The Way of the Water" has been doing well at their theater since it premiered, and "Top Gun: Maverick" played at their theater for around 21 weeks in its run, which is the longest Lott has ever played a movie.
“Blackfoot is such an interesting dynamic,” Lott said. “because the town is quite a bit smaller than Idaho Falls or Pocatello, so it seems like a lot of films do really, really well the first two or even three weeks and then they slow down quite a bit.”
Lott said when he shows movies he has to sign a commitment to play them for a certain amount of weeks, and for "Top Gun: Maverick" he signed a commitment to show it for two weeks.
“After that it was 100% gross driven and attendance driven and as long as it was doing better than what new films were coming, we kept it,” Lott said.
Lott guesses that "Avatar: The Way of Water" will keep doing well at the theater for a while.
“I would imagine we'll play it probably through the end of January, beginning of February just depending on how well it continues to do,” Lott said.
Lott compared 2022 to the last two years of films, and said there was more product for them to show to audiences this year.
“Through those years of COVID, there was no product, and everybody knew why there was no product, obviously because of COVID,” Lott explained. “Last year, there was very limited product and nobody had an answer as to why.” Lott thinks that maybe it was because film companies weren’t sure about how films were going to do returning to the theater.
“It's also really hard for us in southeast Idaho to understand because we live in a very conservative area that bounced back from COVID, if you will, very fast,” Lott said.
Lott said how well the theater is doing depends on what product is coming to the theater.
“I always say that if there's movies to go see, we're busy and that's how it's been this year,” Lott said. “My hope is that every year just continues to get better, knowing that people want to go to the movies. That people are looking for that escape.”
