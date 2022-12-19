The city of Blackfoot passed an animal ordinance unanimously at the city council’s Dec. 6 meeting after much discussion on the specifics of the ordinance.
Councilwoman Jan Simpson proposed the ordinance, which was modeled after a Boise ordinance and adapted to better suit Blackfoot.
The ordinance was finalized by City Attorney Garett Sandow on Dec. 15 and is now in effect for the city of Blackfoot.
The written purpose of the animal ordinance is “to promote and ensure the safety and wellbeing of both humans and domesticated animals living within the City’s jurisdiction.”
Simpson, who has been on the Snake River and Blackfoot Animal Shelter board and currently sits on the Bingham County Humane Society board, said these nonprofit agencies are concerned with the overpopulation of stray animals.
“And personally because I’m an animal lover, I hate to see the whole overpopulation thing going on,” Simpson said. “So it was important to me to bring this forward and have a little bit more well-defined animal ordinance.”
This isn’t a problem that exists solely in Bingham County. The World Animal Foundation said animal overpopulation has become a global crisis.
Because of this, one of the main things the animal ordinance spells out is a mandatory spay or neuter policy for dogs and cats that live within Blackfoot city limits, in order to address the overpopulation crisis. The Blackfoot Animal Shelter is holding animals beyond its capacity because of the sheer amount of pets being abandoned by previous owners.
“I mean there’s really no reason to have an intact animal unless it’s going to be a breeding animal,” said Mayor Marc Carroll. He has bred litters of puppies before and said that it has to be done responsibly. He pointed out that there are breeders in Blackfoot who can’t sell all the puppies they’ve bred because there isn’t enough demand.
Stacy Davies, the city animal control officer, said the animal shelter has had people dump unwanted litters of puppies on its doorstep while no one was in the building. She said they’re seeing 10 to 12 stray animals a week brought into the shelter.
The ordinance also lays out a dog licensing requirement, where “no person shall own, harbor, keep, or possess a dog over the age of sixteen weeks within the City without first procuring a dog license as provided by this chapter.”
An exception to this that’s laid out is people visiting in the city with a dog they own, as long as the visit does not exceed 30 consecutive days. Dog owners will be able to apply for a dog license with the “City Clerk, an Animal Care and Control Agency, or an Animal Shelter, authorized veterinary clinic or other designated agent.”
Applications for a license will have to be accompanied by proof of spay or neuter, unless the animal is exempt.
The ordinance said that exempt animals are “being used by law enforcement agencies, animals approved for kennel licensing, animals certified by a licensed veterinarian as having a health reason for not being spayed or neutered, and any animal whose owner is a non-resident travelling through the city and/or is visiting the city for less than ten days and has notified animal control that the animal is at large.”
If an unspayed or neutered animal is impounded in the animal shelter, the owner will be responsible for a fee of $250 for retrieval of the animal. If the animal is spayed or neutered within 10 days after, the owner will be entitled to a refund of $200. This is the primary way Davies said the spay or neuter policy will be enforced.
“We’re not gonna go knocking door to door and ask if your dog’s fixed,” Davies said. Davies also pointed out that even without this ordinance, getting your animal fixed is just the responsible thing to do.
Another major part of this animal ordinance is that it bans the commercial sale of dogs and cats within the city in retail stores. This does not prohibit the private breeding of dogs and cats and direct sales between the breeder and the consumer. Also exempt from this is non-profit entities, like the Bingham County Humane Society and Animal Shelter.
“We do not currently have pet stores, but the idea behind it really is not to have puppy or cat mills in town or people just start breeding animals indiscriminately in order to sell them to a pet store,” Carroll said.
Davies said the purpose of this ordinance is to start “getting people to take care of their animals. Be responsible pet owners.”
