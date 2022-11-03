Barlow addresses council

Deborah Barlow addresses the city council during the public hearing session of the Nov. 1 meeting.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes.

Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke in favor of the increases and was the only person to speak during the public hearing portion.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.