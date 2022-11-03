The Blackfoot City Council heard public comment at their Tuesday meeting, then had discussion on the proposals for the increased utility rates. In the end, the council decided to pass the proposed increases, with some changes.
Speaking as a private citizen, Deborah Barlow, the Planning and Zoning Committee chairperson, spoke in favor of the increases and was the only person to speak during the public hearing portion.
“I would like to ask you to have the courage to do what it takes to maintain (our) infrastructure,” Barlow said.
The proposals for water and sanitation were accepted as written. The council made some amendments to the sewer proposal.
The changes they decided to make were essentially threefold. The first is that they plan to review these fees yearly prior to the budgeting process. The second is that they would set outside city user fees to inside city fees. The third involves Sewer Availability Fees, which are a one-time fee required to buy into the sewer system. Instead of increasing the availability fee to $10,090 from the $1,300 it was at, the increase will make the availability fee $5,000 per Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU).
For water service the fee that users will pay depends on the size of their pipe. The increases will be done incrementally over the decade, with the city council possibly adjusting the increases as the years go on.
For a 1-inch line, the fee was at $22.47 in FY 22 and it has gone up to $26.74 in FY 23, an increase of 19%, for a month of service of 15,000 gallons of water. Any use above that amount will be $1.50 per 1,000 gallons of water. The proposed final fee by FY 30 would be $51.39, with incremental increases of 19% for two more years until the increases drop off to 4%.
For a 2-inch line, the previous fee was $24.27 in FY 22 and it’s now become $28.88 in FY 23. The proposal is for this to increase by 19% for two more years and then also drop off to 4% ending at a total of $49.76 in FY 30. For a 3-inch line, the previous charge was $25.07 in FY 22 and it’s now become $26.06 in FY 23, ending at a total of $51.39 in FY 30 with the same increases.
For the increased revenue from these fees, Princton Lee, water superintendent, said that it will go to rehabilitating old water mains and replacing old water pipes. He also said that eventually they need to drill new water wells and acquire more water rights. Mayor Marc Carroll has also talked in the past about the need to treat Blackfoot’s water system to ensure cleanliness.
For sewer service the amount paid is determined by the Equivalent Dwelling Unit (EDU). Residential properties are only viewed as one EDU.
The previous fee per EDU is $41.46 and it’s now been increased to $51.83 in FY 23, a 25% increase. The increased total would become $89.40 by FY 30, depending on how the council votes in the future.
The proposal is for the next two years to have 25% increases, and then drop off to 2% increases until FY 30.
Rex Moffat, sewer superintendent, said the proposals for future increases are really just a “firm basis” for the following years. The council could decide to adjust them as they see fit.
The sanitation charges haven’t changed for residential use, but the fees for commercial use have. The residential fee per 100 gallons is $17.36, while the commercial fee was $13.37, which is a difference of $3.99.
Commercial fees have undergone a 5.5% increase, meaning that for a 300-gallon can dumpster has gone from $40.13 in FY 22 to $42.34 FY 23, a 400-gallon dumpster has changed from $53.51 in FY 22 to $56.45 FY 23 and a 600-gallon dumpster has changed from $80.26 in FY 22 to $84.67 in FY 23. The proposal is for the increases to continue until 2027, ending at a fee of $17.47 per 100 gallons.
“We’re happy with the outcome and we can move forward from here,” said Scott Murphy, the street and sanitation superintendent.
In her comments during the public forum, Barlow compared the city’s infrastructure situation to making Thanksgiving dinner for 20 people. She said that even if she didn’t prepare the dinner and saved money, she’ll still have those people show up at her house, expecting Thanksgiving dinner.
“That’s the situation we’re in with our city utilities. I’m going to go home today and I’m going to drink a glass of water, and I guarantee you at some point I’m going to flush my toilet. And I’m going to keep doing those things and so is everybody else,” Barlow said. “Those things cause wear and tear on our infrastructure.”
She said that while maybe she could scramble at the last second and make the dinner, she might not find what she needs at the grocery store.
“We really have three choices. You either do it now, you scramble and maybe you can get the parts and maybe you can’t,” Barlow said, “or you do nothing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.