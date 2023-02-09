Blackfoot Police car

The city of Blackfoot recently passed a resolution that expresses support for law enforcement agencies that serve the community. The resolution was signed by Mayor Marc Carroll on Tuesday.

The beginning of the resolution reads, “The role of law enforcement has always and continues to have a profound importance for the safety and freedom of the people of the City of Blackfoot and surrounding areas.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.