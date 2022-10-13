Hibbert and Carroll
Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert (left) and Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll look over city plans in a file photo from June 2022.

Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job.

Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.

