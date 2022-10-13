Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Administrator Kurt Hibbert has resigned from the city and the position is now open to applicants who are interested in the job.
Hibbert turned in his resignation to Mayor Marc Carroll about a week and a half ago.
According to Carroll, “He cited some personal issues that required his direct time and focus so he resigned from the city.
“In the letter he said that he’s thoroughly enjoyed his approximately six years with the city,” Carroll said.
When Hibbert took the job, he was looking at buying a house in Blackfoot, which didn’t plan out, so he looked at buying some property to build a house on. However, he had two kids in high school at the time and his wife worked at Madison Memorial Hospital.
“I could just imagine the decision process would be very difficult,” Carroll said.
Carroll said they’re looking for someone with a Masters of Planning Administration, which is the degree Hibbert held.
“It’s not a requirement but it is a real strong want on the part of the city,” Carroll said. “We would look at anybody who had commensurate experience as a Planning and Zoning Administrator and Economic Development/Community Development Director and Building Official. Those were the three hats he wore.”
Those who are interested in the position can go to the city website where they can find an application.
