Blackfoot Police Cpl. Kyle Pentrack and Officer Adam Mann along with Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Kearsley were recently recognized for performing life-saving CPR on April Coburn, a courthouse employee, in May.
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police Cpl. Kyle Pentrack and Officer Adam Mann along with Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Kearsley were recently recognized for performing life-saving CPR on a courthouse employee in May.
The employee who was rescued is April Coburn, who works at the courthouse as a records clerk.
Coburn revealed that she had never seen the officers who saved her life until finally meeting them at the ceremony.
“It was amazing to finally know who they were and get to acknowledge them,” she said. “I’m super grateful for what they did.”
Kearsley explained that he had been tasked with sitting at the jail secretary window that day when he heard someone call for medical when someone started having a seizure. He explained that medical wasn’t on site, so he and the two officers jumped up to help.
“Once we found no pulse, we started the compressions,” he said. “After about six to eight repetitions, the EMS came and took her from there.”
Kearsley saw April Coburn back at work two to three weeks later.
“I was glad she was able to bounce back so quickly,” he said.
Kearsley described being recognized as unexpected. He said he did not expect the recognition since he was just doing his job.
“I feel very grateful,” he said. “We’re glad we could help.”
Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft said he felt impressed at having two of his officers recognized this way.
“We perform CPR often,” he said. “But rarely do you have a position where if it had not been for the officers involved, the victim never would have survived.”
BCSO Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner likewise explained how rewarding it feels to be able to recognize one of the deputies.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” he said. “We go through these efforts and often people don’t make it.”