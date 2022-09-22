BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Public Library now has a drive-thru window open and available for busy patrons who don’t have time to step inside the building.
Some of the services they offer in the window are picking up your items on hold, placing items on hold and copying documents.
“You can call us, we’ll have everything ready and just it’s really fast service through the drive through,” said Lisa Harral, director of the library.
Harral, who’s worked at the library since 1980, has had a dream of having this drive-thru window for about two decades.
“My thought is as people continue to get busier and busier, sometimes choices to take their children or to come to the library themselves is on the back burner,” Harral said. “One of the things that I kept thinking and dreaming about is if it can only be easier to get books in the hands of our patrons.”
Because of this, Harral wanted to find a way to incorporate a drive-thru into the building while still utilizing the inside of it.
The goal to get this window came a little closer in 2020 when COVID-19 became a pandemic. The library applied for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) for the construction, but grant money wouldn’t be issued to them because it was a permanent structure. The library appealed on three separate occasions and was denied each time.
After that last appeal, Harral said, the library board met and said, “You know what, this is a wonderful idea. We had money sitting in our capital improvement fund.” They had been saving it for possibly a larger building, but they decided instead that adding a drive-thru window was a worthy use of the funds.
While the window is functioning, the library isn’t finished with the project.
The first phase of construction began with renovations to the inside of the building. They began by constructing a large meeting room that has been used frequently since. They then began renovating their circulation desk to be equipped to have a drive-thru window. They also turned a part of their floor into what they called a nook, which functions as a meeting room with comfortable furniture. This was completed in 2021.
The second phase of construction began in 2022 and covered work on the outside of the building. This included getting the cement poured for the driving lane and setting up a canopy that is situated over the drive-thru window.
This phase is still in progress as they have lettering that will go on the drive-thru as well as flower beds they’ll add. In the flowerbeds they’ll be xeriscaped, meaning that they’ll plant drought tolerant native plants in order to cut down on water usage. Work on that is supposed to begin on Saturday.
In addition to this, they also aim to re-stripe the parking lot. When the drive-thru lane was constructed, they had to get rid of four parking spaces, so they hope to gain those parking spaces back once they redo the parking lot.
Once they have the lettering and the parking lot finished, they want to hold an open house as a grand opening.
“And so it’s in this lovely building world that we live in right now. It’s taken us a very long time,” Harral said.
There will also be a third phase in the construction when they’ll add a patio area with an awning above it where people can sit and read outside. They’ll apply for a beautification grant in March in the hopes that they’ll be able to add some benches and flowers and make it decorative.
They aim to have this started in the spring. If all that goes according to plan, they should be able to have it finished in a three-month time window.
“The hardest thing for us really has been the time element. We order a window and it takes forever to get here,” Harral said. “Every deadline that we were given just kept getting moved and so that’s been the most frustrating.”
As the internet has become much more prominent over the last decade, Harral hasn’t noticed a decline in the library’s circulation.
“There were quite a few that said libraries would not exist in the future,” Harral said. While their digital circulation with e-books and audio are always increasing, their circulation in the library has maintained and even spikes sometimes.
“I think that libraries will always exist. We just need to adapt and change,” Harral said.