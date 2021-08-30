”Castle of Refuge,” by Melanie Dickerson (E-Audio)
Audrey is still suffering the scars of her sister’s cruelty when the man her father wanted her to marry comes looking for her. Audrey and Edwin must make life-changing decisions about what to believe and whether or not love is truly worth trusting.
”The Cellist,” by Daniel Silva (E-Audio)
Viktor Orlov had a longstanding appointment with death. Once Russia’s richest man, he now resides in splendid exile in London, where he has waged a tireless crusade against the authoritarian kleptocrats who have seized control of the Kremlin.
“The President’s Daughter,” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (E-Book)
Matthew Keating, a one-time Navy SEAL — and a past president — has always defended his family as staunchly as he has his country. Now those defenses are under attack.
A madman abducts Keating’s teenage daughter, Melanie — turning every parent’s deepest fear into a matter of national security.
”The Nabob’s Daughter,” by Jess Heileman
Graham and Honora join forces to restore the Whitworth estate and return Honora to her beloved India. But sometimes love has its own agenda, and the revoking of a once undesirable arrangement may just prove to be the greatest sacrifice of all.
”Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey,” by Erin Entrada Kelly
Will Marisol be able to salvage her summer and have fun with Jada, her best friend? Maybe. Will Marisol figure out how to get annoying Evie Smythe to leave her alone? Maybe. Will Marisol ever get to spend enough real time with her father? Maybe. Will Marisol find the courage to climb Peppina? Maybe.
”Peter Rabbit 2,” DVD
The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation.