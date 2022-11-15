Blackfoot water tower

One of Blackfoot’s iconic water towers.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT -- No E. coli bacteria has been found in testing results from samples collected Monday from Blackfoot's water system and returned Tuesday afternoon, but a boil order remains in effect, according to a city news release.

The city said two out of eight of the samples still show total coliform, but no E. coli. Eight more samples were sent Tuesday to a testing lab, and the city expects those results back Wednesday afternoon, the release said.


