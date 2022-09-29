The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
This ribbon cutting marks the end of three years of work by the franchisee and the managers trying to open this location.
“Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong, including COVID, so we’re really glad this one’s done,” said Todd Hendricks, franchisee of this Dairy Queen and 20 other business locations. They’ve even had some other projects that were started and finished before this Dairy Queen was opened.
While there has been a Dairy Queen open in Pocatello before, there has never been one in Blackfoot that the managers know of.
When asked if they think this location will perform well, Hendricks responded, “We’ve got hope, (Blackfoot) has the latest, greatest, newest Dairy Queen there is. They don’t get much nicer than this.”
Many people put in hard work to get this Dairy Queen open. Laura Burton, who Hendricks called “the one that makes everything happen,” is the finance manager, who worked on setting up with all the vendors and utility companies, acquiring permits, and she handled the paperwork it took to become a franchised location.
“We keep open communication between the office and I’m in charge of making sure everything is happening here in the field,” said Roy Lunardelli, district manager, who was in charge of finding crew members, managers and the training.
“After a lot of the data entry is done I’m putting together reports and communicating with managers on their performance in the stores,” said Cade Jones, the controller.
Not only have the managers worked hard at getting this store open, the staff has also been preparing for this location to open.
“We’re really excited about the employees that we’ve had show up. We’ve had a really good turnout. We’ve had probably the best time we’ve ever had for a new store,” Hendricks said.
Dairy Queen will always be looking for more people to bring onto the staff. People who are interested in applying can go to the store location and pick up an application, or they can go to chdairyqueenjobs.com and apply online.
If a staff member who is brand new without much experience is full-time, they’ll start at $13 an hour and if they’re part-time the range will be more like $11-12. Eventually, a staff member could move up to management staff.
“Then they could move up to shift lead, assistant manager, or manager because of the size of our organization,” Hendricks said. They also have area managers that oversee a few stores.
Hendricks also said they offer a 401k, insurance, medical, dental as well as long-term and short-term disability.
While there still is some small work to be done on the Blackfoot location, like setting up more patio seating and outdoor garbage cans, the location will be open for normal business hours from here on out. Those hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
They had been advertising that they’d be open at 10 a.m. and they had a customer show up right at that time. There was a steady stream of cars coming in as well and more customers, so they had to do their ribbon cutting earlier then they had planned.
“We want this to be Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen, where they can come and have a fun experience,” Hendricks said.
“It’s a little nostalgic,” Burton said. She said they hope their location becomes a hangout spot for people who want an ice cream cone after the football games.
“When you go to any community out there somebody will have a story about Dairy Queen, when they were growing up, coming with their kids, there’s always one of those stories in the community,” Lunardelli said.
“Dairy Queen is one of the oldest franchises there is,” Hendricks said. “As a kid we’d go to Dairy Queen and get an ice cream after we had a baseball game whether we won or whether we lost.”
Both Hendricks and Lunardelli spoke to the quality of the ice cream they serve at Dairy Queen.
“You go other places and they don’t worry about their ice cream. It’s a clump of milk and here you’re gonna get a good ice cream cone,” Hendricks said.
“The quality of food and the ice cream that we sell at Dairy Queen you can’t find anywhere else,” Lunardelli said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.