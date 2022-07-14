BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot School District recently held a summer career technical education program for a wide range of students.
The program was organized by Heather Winward, a special education teacher at Blackfoot High School. She explained that the program was funded through Idaho Vocational Rehabilitation.
“The program gives kids experience in career and technical skills,” she said.
Winward said the areas the program focused on were welding, culinary, woodwork, home repair and robotics.
“They can decide if that’s something they want to keep pursuing,” she said.
Each class was taught by one of the teachers from Blackfoot High School. Classes were held every Monday through Thursday. They started on June 20 and continued until July 7. Throughout the program, students worked on many different projects.
“Culinary did something different everyday,” said Winward. “Robotics built robots and had them go through an obstacle course. Home repair built a wall, plumbed sinks and other projects. The welding class passed industry standard tests and built projects at the welding shop at BHS.”
Winward explained that only a limited amount of students participated in the program. There were about two students for every teacher. She explained that the good thing about the small ratio was that it was easier for the students to build relationships with the teachers.
“The teachers were better able to help the kids and build a relationship,” she said.
The district and Winward hope to continue the program and that more students will be able to participate in the years to come.