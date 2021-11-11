BLACKFOOT — Schools throughout Bingham County honored service men and women Thursday for Veterans Day, and Blackfoot schools were particularly packed with events throughout the school day.
The day in Blackfoot started with a breakfast with vets at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade school. That was followed by an assembly at Ridge Crest Elementary, Wapello Elementary, Stalker Elementary, Mountain View Middle School, Blackfoot High School, a fifth grade presentation at Fort Hall Elementary, and an assembly at Groveland Elementary closing out the day.
At the Heritage school, veterans enjoyed a breakfast featuring glazed doughnuts and were interviewed by students from the school’s media classes about their experiences. As they went out the doors to go outside, they were cheered by lines of students with American flags.
Greg Stuart, the parent of an MVMS student and an Air Force veteran, was the guest speaker at that school’s program.
“Veterans Day is always a very special day for me as I know it is for all of you veterans out there,” Stuart said.
He said he earned how to read and listen to Morse code, and worked at a joint operations watch board with Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army personnel. He learned signals processing, listening for radio signals from enemies to the United States or enemies to allies. He was then stationed in Fort Meade, Md., which he called a fascinating time. He said security there wasn’t as tight through the base until 9/11 happened, and then all that changed.
“The four years I was in felt more like 10 years because of all the stress that came with September 11,” Stuart said.
He spoke of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, saying that in 2015 he had the opportunity to take his grandfather there, a World War II veteran with the Marines.
Stuart spoke of basic training experiences, dressing in the same outfits.
“The goal of this is to make everybody the same,” he said. “The reason for that is we all should have the same goal, to learn the traditions of the military, customs, learn how to best protect and defend the United States of America. We can’t be any different in that aspect.
“All veterans are near and dear to me. My grandfather is my hero.”
Stuart said his grandfather had a twin brother, and both served in the Pacific theater in World War II.
“It was the way he carried himself, the way he was always there for me, the way he was so proud to be an American. He was such a great example to me. Those couple of days I had with him in Washington, D.C., together were some of the best days of our relationship.”
Stuart said his grandfather’s example led him to feel he wanted to join the military. Another uncle served in the Korean War and was captured and released well after the war ended after it was said he was dead. “Be sensitive to their experience,” he added of POWs.
Stuart said his definition of a veteran is someone that served in a foreign war or active duty military.
“There are ways you can serve your country by being respectful to people all around you, build each other up, serve in your communities where it’s needed, be an exemplary student, be a good son or daughter,” he told the students. “I’m grateful to be a veteran, I wouldn’t trade my experience for anything in the world, I would do it again in a heartbeat if I had to.”
At Blackfoot High, Dr. Col. Craig Nickisch gave a lesson on veterans dating back to the first to serve in the Revolutionary War.
Nickisch had assignments with cavalry, armory, infantry and parachute units in Europe, Central America and Asia. He earned specialties in electronic warfare and nuclear weapons deployment. He was briefly a platoon leader of a Navy SEAL team in the jungles of Central America and later served as part of the Iran hostage rescue mission. After leaving the Army, he accepted a professorship at Idaho State University where he taught languages, linguistics and teaching methods.
He urged students to “recognize we are in a free and wonderful country largely because it’s been defended by veterans since the Revolution. Veterans Day is a very special holiday.”
He talked at length about America’s first veterans, encouraging a “huzzah” from the audience as a way of saluting veterans.
“The Revolutionary War was the first national army of free men bound together by honor,” Nickisch said.
Victory in the Battle of Trenton got the nation thinking, “By golly, this might be worthwhile,” he added.
The earliest soldiers received little if anything in the way of compensation, Nickisch said, but they were proud of their service and proud of the new nation they helped come into existence, “so for those veterans how about a huzzah?”
He mentioned individuals, including women and black men who fought in the Revolutionary War, with women accompanying their husbands’ units, some in combat carrying water and powder, such as Molly Pitcher, whose real name was Molly Hays, and African Americans such as Crispus Attucks who was one of the first casualties.
He talked of the Civil War and the development of national cemeteries at Gettysburg and Arlington, the creation of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 100 years ago, and the move toward using DNA to identify the unknowns.
“It’s our commitment to families to return their remains of their loved one for burial,” Nickisch said. “For better or worse, there are no more unknown soldiers,” though there are still 80,000 soldiers missing.
“What should you do to honor them?” Nickisch asked. “Let me suggest that you think about growing to be responsible American adults, patriots, and do service to your community, your nation, and if you can to the world. We’re fortunate to live here.”