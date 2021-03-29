BLACKFOOT – The City of Blackfoot will be holding an open house both in person and remotely over Zoom Wednesday to announce the plans going forward for the West Bridge Street project that will include the old Silver Bridge as well as the intersection of W. Bridge and Highway 39.
In the limited design map of the area, Highway 39 is also noted as being widened in the immediate vicinity.
The project is in coordination with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council (LHTAC) and will take the specific area identified as needing updates for safety reasons. The open house will take public comment into account and will be accepted through April 16 via mail or email.
According to Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited, the Silver Bridge had been an issue for his Road and Bridge Department that was part of the deciding factor for building the new Road and Bridge Shop near the Central Transfer Station. The width of the bridge required the department to shut down both lanes of traffic to transport larger equipment across it or otherwise run that equipment through Blackfoot to access the other side of the Snake River. The upgrade has been needed for a long time, but the bridge has been seen as an iconic image for Blackfoot.
JUB Engineering will be the lead company on the project, helping identify the issues that need addressing and will be providing information to the city regarding anything found.
The open house will be held at Blackfoot City Hall Wednesday from 4-6 p.m., and virtually through Zoom.