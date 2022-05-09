The City of Blackfoot has decided to install a chlorination system for the city water system in order to provide cleaner water for citizens. To cover the cost of installation, an increase on fees for city water and sewer services of 5.8% has been proposed.
This fee increase was originally going to be discussed and voted on at the city council meeting on May 3, but that has been moved to the next city council meeting on June 7. This is because the fee increase is above 5%, and for that amount of increase city ordinances require there to be a public hearing with a minimum of 48 hours notice before it occurs.
“I told them we can’t have it on the agenda then because we didn’t notice it as a public hearing, so we wound up taking it off the agenda and didn’t even discuss it,” said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll.
This decision comes after the city had to issue a second boil order in nearly six months, because they believed E. coli and chloroform had infected the system. The mayor believes that it’s more likely that the test results were contaminated than there was a problem with the water system.
If E. coli was to ever infect the water system, a chlorination system would help the city flush it out. It would also help to clean any moss or dirt that could infiltrate the water system as well.
According to Carroll, Blackfoot is the only city in Idaho with a population of over 10,000 people that doesn’t chlorinate its water system. As the population grows, the complexity of the water system must grow as well.
“The more population you serve, the more complex your water system,” Carroll said.
Blackfoot currently has 12 wells and they want to add a chlorinator skid to each of the wells. They’ve authorized a contract with Keller Associates to design these chlorinator skids to the city’s needs. After that, they’ll put out a contract for the construction.
Once the system has been upgraded, they’ll have to find a water professional with a level two license in order to handle the treatment of the water.
“We’ll hire someone to do nothing but manage the treatment of the water because that person will have to do rounds every day,” Carroll said.
For these reasons, the city decided putting an increase on city water and sewer fees was necessary in order to ensure a clean supply of drinking water for Blackfoot citizens.
Anyone who is interested in speaking at this public hearing can sign up with the city and speak either neutrally, for or against the increase.
“I would listen to anybody who wanted to talk about it but it’s the city’s responsibility to provide safe, clean drinking water,” Carroll said.