Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
BLACKFOOT — Incumbent mayors in Blackfoot and Shelley will be facing challenges in the November municipal elections along with incumbent council members in each city.
In Blackfoot, Mayor Marc Carroll has filed for re-election. Craig Stuart, Jim Thomas, and Ron Ramirez will be on the ballot for the mayor’s seat. Incumbent councilman Chris Jensen is running for re-election and will be facing challenges from Sean Williams and Matthew Wright for Seat #1. Councilman Layne “Skip” Gardner is seeking to retain his Seat #2 position and will be facing Mike Krehbiel.
In Shelley, incumbent Mayor Stacy Pascoe is running for re-election against Lorin Croft. Shaylee Shanks and Jeff Kelley will be running for council Seat #1.
Mayors in Aberdeen and Firth will be unopposed.
In the Shelley/Firth Fire District, Barlow L. Cook and Kenneth L. Johnson are running for the Zone 2 position.
In school board elections, in Aberdeen David Wahlen and Tiffany Jensen are running in Zone 1 with Mike Shackelford and Amy Burusco running in Zone 4.
In Blackfoot, Kevin Callahan is facing Lee Griffin in Zone 1, Sonya Harris is going against Cleon Chapman in Zone 4, and Mary Jo Marlow is facing a challenge by Ronda Cheatham for the Zone 5 seat.
Josh Sorensen and Joy Anderson are running for Snake River’s Zone 4 school board seat.
Candidates are encouraged to send their contact information for pre-election profiles in the Bingham News Chronicle to jmiller@bcchron.com.