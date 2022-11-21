Javonte King
Buy Now

Blackfoot receiver Javonte King takes a swing pass for a good gain in the Broncos’ 38-14 win over Bonneville Oct. 21. King had a touchdown reception and even threw a long touchdown pass in the win. King was named as the High Country Conference offensive player of the year.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

Blackfoot and Shelley made their presence known on the all-High Country Conference football teams.

Blackfoot senior Javonte King, who’s committed to play football at Montana State, was named as the conference offensive player of the year. Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, was named the league’s overall player of the year after leading the Grizzlies to another 4A state title.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.