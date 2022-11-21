Blackfoot receiver Javonte King takes a swing pass for a good gain in the Broncos’ 38-14 win over Bonneville Oct. 21. King had a touchdown reception and even threw a long touchdown pass in the win. King was named as the High Country Conference offensive player of the year.
Blackfoot and Shelley made their presence known on the all-High Country Conference football teams.
Blackfoot senior Javonte King, who’s committed to play football at Montana State, was named as the conference offensive player of the year. Skyline senior Kenyon Sadiq, a University of Oregon commit, was named the league’s overall player of the year after leading the Grizzlies to another 4A state title.
The all-conference first team on offense includes Broncos Deegan Hale at wide receiver, Jaxon Grimmett at quarterback, and offensive linemen Chris Portillo and Teegan Capson. Players for Shelley on the first team offense are running backs Ryker Clinger and Caden Johnson, offensive linemen Emmett Felsted and Hunter Higham, and junior tight end Michael Clegg.
Blackfoot players on the second team include running back Kort Capson and offensive lineman Alex Nawrocki. For Shelley, there was wide receiver Cayon Allphiin, running back Kaden Kidman, and offensive lineman Chaz Peterson.
Blackfoot offensive lineman David Montoya was the only Bingham County player to make honorable mention on offense.
Defensively, Broncos players on the first team were defensive linemen Steven Sanders and Trayden Henderson, linebackers Nick Walker and Preston Aubrey, and Hale at defensive back.
Shelley defensive back C.J. Fielding was the only Shelley player making it on the first team defensive unit.
On second team defense, Shelley had two players with defensive lineman Josh Lewallen and linebacker Luke Wray.
On honorable mention defense for Blackfoot, the Broncos boasted two defensive backs with Tyler Johnson and Brysin Gallegos. Shelley defensive players making honorable mention were linebackers Austin Cannon and Chance Waite and defensive back Teegan Almond.
