BLACKFOOT -- The Blackfoot Broncos are ranked second in Idaho's 4A prep football ranks early in the 2022 season, but they're finding themselves in a familiar habit that goes back to the 2021 season.
The Broncos managed to beat Hillcrest Friday night, 21-6, in a High Country Conference clash at Hartkopf Field, but it took a while for Blackfoot to pull everything together and put the Knights away.
The win keeps Blackfoot unbeaten at 3-0, 1-0 in conference play, while Hillcrest drops to 1-2, 0-1 in the HCC.
"(Hillcrest) had a great game plan," said Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley. "Their kids played really hard and matched us well. We didn't handle their pressure up front very well. Their defensive line played a really good game. They played aggressive, physical football."
The Knights showed they weren't going to be taken for granted in the first half which was a defensive struggle. Hillcrest was hurt by a key turnover and the Broncos had a big fourth down stop to highlight the half, with the only score coming from Blackfoot in the second quarter on an eight-yard pass from Jaxon Grimmett to Deegan Hale. Javian Ballesteros kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead which stood at halftime.
Hillcrest finally got something going offensively late in the third quarter with Britton Lords running it in from four yards out up the middle. A pass from Hutson Whitaker to Cole Peninger on the two-point conversion was called back on an offensive pass interference penalty which backed the Knights up to the 18 for another conversion try, and Blackfoot's Javonte King intercepted the next conversion pass attempt to make it 7-6 with 1:42 left in the third quarter.
The Knights mounted a bit of a drive again in the fourth quarter before being stopped short on fourth down near midfield with 5:44 to play. A 55-yard pass from Grimmett to Hale down to Hillcrest's five yard line set up a scoring burst by Kort Capson with Ballesteros' kick making it 14-6 with 4:30 to go.
Hillcrest went for it deep in its own territory on the next series but an incomplete pass on fourth and four gave the Broncos the ball back at the Knights' 26. From there, King showed his athleticism at receiver, adjusting to make a nice catch in the right corner down to the three, and catching another toss from Grimmett from there again on the next play, barely reaching over the goal line before going out of bounds with 2:37 on the clock.
A Nick Walker interception for the Broncos sealed the deal after that.
"We continue to fight and be tenacious when we had to to control the game," Ackley said. "There are always up and down games. Our team has to do a lot better job of being mentally prepared every single week. It was a problem for us last year, and we kind of did some of our same thing. We were pretty sloppy tonight.
"All the way around, our team has to do a lot better at doing their individual job all the time. Speaking for our defense, lots of our guys were trying to make a play that wasn't their play, we were coming inside a gap when we should have stayed outside. We didn't play great fundamental football like we need to to beat great teams."
Blackfoot goes on the road to face Shelley Friday, while Hillcrest faces top-ranked Skyline at Ravsten Stadium Friday.