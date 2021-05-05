BLACKFOOT — Hard work in school has paid off for Lauren Jensen, a junior at Blackfoot High School. Jensen is the regional winner of a $500 scholarship savings account through Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program.
Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. Troy Eppich, manager of the Zions Bank Blackfoot branch, surprised Jensen with her win at school on April 20.
Jensen was entered into the scholarship drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank. She was paid $1 for each “A” and received an entry into the spring drawing. Of more than 3,500 entries, 18 students throughout Idaho and Utah were randomly selected as winners of their respective regions.
“We’re proud to recognize the achievements of students like Lauren through the Pays for A’s program,” Eppich said. “Our goal is to help students focus on schoolwork and motivate them to earn good grades.”
Over the past 18 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for earning great grades. Students ages 12 to 18 can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate. They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. For each “A” on their report cards, students are entered into a drawing to win one of 18 regional scholarship prizes each worth $500 and one grand prize worth $1,000 in each state.
For more information, visit www.zionsbank.com/pays4as.