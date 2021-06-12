BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Public Library will be starting its “in-person” summer reading program and story time with registration taking place Monday through Friday, June 14-18, with a fairy tale theme.
Magical summer reading fun is planned with story times, adventure days, crafts, prizes, and fun awaiting those who participate. Registration is required and everyone is invited.
There will be a “Story Time in the Park” Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at Jensen’s Grove with participants receiving a free fairy tale finger puppet, and by the end of the program participants will have collected an entire fairy tale set, with no registration required. There will be stories and interactive activities each week, including Prince and Princesses June 23, Dragons June 30, Frogs July 7, Unicorns July 14, Wizards July 21, and Fairy Tales July 28.
Anyone with questions about the summer reading program can call the library at (208) 785-8628.