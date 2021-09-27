BLACKFOOT – Blackfoot High School agriculture teacher Kelsey Bender has been nominated for the 2021-2022 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Bender was nominated by a family member, Kimberly Drain. She has since made an indelible impression on her students and community. In addition to teaching, Bender serves as the FFA club supervisor. She also lends her expertise as a coach for soccer and track and field.
Her passion project, however, is her innovative Floral & Greenhouse Program. What appears to be a simple elective course is actually a fundraising opportunity, an entrepreneurial primer, a morale booster for local seniors, and a team-building enterprise.
Bender’s wide-ranging curriculum allows students to create and explore various aspects of agricultural and business concepts. The fruits of their labor are shared with residents, who subscribe to their seasonal flower-delivery service and look forward to the annual plant and flower sale.
Bender’s students have supplied lovely floral arrangements for school dances, proms, and many local weddings. For many of these students, being exposed to these skills is a pathway to a career that dovetails with the ag-centric town of Blackfoot.
“I think we all have had that one special teacher in our lives, one that sparked a love of learning in us,” said Drain. “I think Kelsey has the rare ability to connect with people of all ages and walks of life. She has chosen the perfect path, and it has chosen her.”
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.
(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
(1) Capstone Award Winner — This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:
- Make a positive impact in the lives of students
- Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
- Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
- Possess a proven record of professional excellence
- Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
- Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.
To view Bender’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, or to nominate someone from your school community, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.