Downtown Blackfoot

The new and the old parts of downtown Blackfoot are shown with the new Teton House restaurant next to work waiting to be completed on N. Broadway.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

The City of Blackfoot will soon bring in professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area.

“One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into not just (somewhere) to go through but to go to downtown where we developed a sense of place, a pedestrian friendly walkable commercial area where there’s even some recreation opportunity,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s Planning and Zoning administrator.

