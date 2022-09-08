The City of Blackfoot will soon bring in professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area.
“One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into not just (somewhere) to go through but to go to downtown where we developed a sense of place, a pedestrian friendly walkable commercial area where there’s even some recreation opportunity,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s Planning and Zoning administrator.
Hibbert called this the “Phase B” of the downtown project, starting when Blackfoot put together its downtown master plan in December 1999. This is when Hibbert said they upgraded the infrastructure of the downtown area, including water and sewer work, street lighting, and parking lots, but this only included about 16 blocks and left out a large part of the northern and western part of downtown.
“What they’re doing with this downtown project is to revisit and update that original master plan and with the hopes of extending that plan into these other areas, particularly between the downtown and the Eastern Idaho State Fair,” Hibbert said.
“It’d be a great benefit to connect us better to downtown Blackfoot. A lot of the activity that we bring into the city of Blackfoot finds its way into downtown and that would directly benefit both us and them if it was a bit more pedestrian friendly,” said Brandon Bird, manager of the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
In addition to developing the scope of the work, the professionals they’re looking for will provide necessary information to make the city competitive for the Idaho Community Development Block Grant program, as well as other funding agencies like the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“Those funding agencies we’re hoping will co-fund with the city and other participating agencies and private enterprise (to make) additional improvements in the downtown,” Hibbert said.
Hibbert said that there are businesses making significant investments in the downtown area right now such as Get Found First, Teton House and Maverik as will as smaller businesses that have made investments in signage as well as other improvements.
“All of that action helps make us more competitive with the funding agencies as it shows that the money they invest in our community will be well spent and help facilitate additional economic development and growth, including job creation,” Hibbert said.
“I think it would help out, anything that’ll get the (people to) Blackfoot,” said Leo Hancock, owner of Teton House. Hancock said he would be supportive of the downtown area becoming more walkable with more attractions, which could help it to become more of a vacation destination.
“It would be a definite plus,” he said.
Former Mayor Paul Loomis said his generation’s goal was to own land out of town, while he sees the younger generation being “more interested in the congregation of goods and services in the downtown type environment.”
He said that he thinks in the next five years there will be more people living in the downtown area.
“I think (the younger) generation is embracing the idea of having goods and services close by and and having community and not being so isolated,” Loomis said.
So far Planning and Zoning has received one proposal, but they’re supposed to receive two more by the end of the day Sept. 9. That is the last day they’ll be accepting proposals, so they’ll soon begin to review and rank the proposals, and information on who and what they select will be “forthcoming,” Hibbert said.
Over the months of November and December, they’ll get scoping and study work completed and then, “Hopefully by the first of the year we’ll have some good information,” Hibbert said. He doesn’t think construction will be happening any sooner than next summer or fall.
“I think you’ll see the downtown becoming a lot more pedestrian friendly, you’re going to see it become more of a walkable area,” Hibbert said.
“Downtowns are historically the center, it’s the heartbeat of the community,” Hibbert said. “And so we really hope that we can reestablish that model to where downtown is thriving and it’s a place people want to go and hang out and do things.”