Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night.

The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and Dusty Bodkin.

