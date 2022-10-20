Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night.
The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and Dusty Bodkin.
BRAD WREN
Wren was born on Aug. 2, 1981, and died Dec. 7, 1999, in an automobile accident. He was 18 years old and was set to graduate from Blackfoot High School in 2000. He played many sports but especially loved football after he started playing in the eighth grade.
Football taught him the spirit of teamwork, cooperation and sportsmanship. His number was 64 and he played on the offensive and defensive line. He enjoyed being as physical as he could be but always staying within the rules of the sport. He felt if he didn’t come home with bruises after a game, he hadn’t played hard enough. His nickname was “Tank” and he loved wearing green and being a Blackfoot Bronco. He spent many hours during the summer before his senior year with his friends in the weight room preparing for the season. Brad was the emotional leader on the field and others always remember his “yell” before games.
Brad was named all-conference first team offensive lineman and honorable mention all-state offensive lineman his senior year. He was also given the all-conference academic award several times.
MARK EARLEY
Earley was born Dec. 8, 1982. He played Little League baseball, Grid Kid football, Jazz basketball, and ran track. He had a lifelong interest in joining the military. He joined the Idaho National Guard at age 17 during his junior year of high school with the intention of enlisting at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland to be a Howitzer mechanic after graduating. He attended basic training at Fort Sill, Okla., the summer between his junior and senior year. He returned home from basic on Aug. 17, 2000, just in time to start attending two-a-day practices for BHS football. Less than a month later, on September 15, 2000, he suffered an injury playing football at Hartkopf Field and passed away two days later on Sept. 17. He was buried with full military honors.
Mark was an organ donor, and his last selfless act changed the lives of many people.
Mark was an all-star athlete. In baseball, he played centerfield and pitcher, and in football, his positions were running back, linebacker, and punter. Some of his athletic achievements were 1999 High Country Conference first team punter for football, and 2000 High Country Conference outfielder in baseball.
He wore number 11.
DUSTY BODKIN
On April 27, 2001, the devastating loss of Dusty Bodkin, 17, shook the community. His number 4 football jersey will be retired Friday. One of his many loves in life was sports, celebrating the joy of a game-winning touchdown, a big win with family and friends, and the devastation of a season-ending injury.
“He always had a bounce in his step,” said Riley Price, a friend and fellow athlete who grew up with Dusty. “I always remember him throwing his arms around you (and for me it was my neck because he was always taller than me) and saying “Come on we got this!” That was how he was even on or off the field, nothing seemed to faze him! And he always had a smile on his face. “I never can remember a time when he wasn’t smiling!” Others remember his deep love for sports and his will to compete. “Dusty once said he wanted to be buried with a football in one hand and a basketball in the other.” said Dusty’s parents, Stuart and Shauna Bodkin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.