After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.
The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a survey sent out to the schools in the district all showed that every school had at least 90% approval for the four-day week. At Independence High School, all 36 respondents approved of the week.
The four-day week has been in place in the Blackfoot School District since the 2020-21 school year when they returned from remote learning.
“I’m gonna tell you I think the four-day school week helped us navigate that first full pandemic year much better than if we continued with the five-day school week,” Kress said.
At the time when the four-day school week was implemented, it was more controversial in the community.
“It wasn’t complete unanimous support. There were questions, there were concerns. In the end we did our best,” Kress said. He said that the school board invited experts to speak to them on the four-day school week when the board was deliberating.
“I would say the board still had concerns when the decision was made, but I think the three-year implementation and the community support has helped them realize that it was a good decision,” Kress said. “And I think they will stick with it.”
Kress said the decision to go to a four-day school week has helped them recruit quality staff and remain competitive with other school districts in the region.
Kress didn’t expect to get the responses they did from the community.
“I would’ve felt that with a 75% approval that would be, okay, you’ve gotta stick with it. But when you get 95%, I consider it a mandate from our community that we continue this path,” Kress said.
Kress said that when they were deliberating over the choice, he had many reservations going into it.
“Losing an entire day of instruction, I just didn’t wrap my head around how we would be able to maintain student achievement,” Kress said.
Now that the four-day school week has become normal, Kress said he thinks families have begun planning their weeks around it with the longer weekend the schedule provides.
The families Kress thinks who struggle with the four-day work week are working families who don’t have childcare on that fifth day of the week.
“I’m hoping that friends in neighborhoods are helping each other out, just like we have a snow day,” Kress said. “So they’re coming together and finding ways to still meet the needs of the child.”
But Kress said the job of the school district is to educate and take care of its students, and with the four-day week, the morale of the teachers and administrators has improved.
“I almost think we’re taking better care of our students because of the four-day school work,” Kress said. “Even with one less day of interaction, I think we’re taking better care.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.