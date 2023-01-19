blackfoot school district jan 17

Blackfoot School District 55 trustees discuss the four-day school week at the Jan. 17 meeting.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

After three years since its implementation, trustees of Blackfoot School District 55 upheld the four-day school week when they voted to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year Tuesday.

The way Superintendent Brian Kress sees it, the district had a mandate to uphold the four-day school week as a survey sent out to the schools in the district all showed that every school had at least 90% approval for the four-day week. At Independence High School, all 36 respondents approved of the week.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.