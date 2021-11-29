BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot voters go to the polls Tuesday to decide who will serve as the city’s mayor in a runoff election between incumbent Marc Carroll and challenger Craig Stuart.
Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
The runoff election marks the end of a lengthy campaign for the two men that effectively started during the summer, with Carroll and Stuart coming out as the top two in a four-man race that also involved Jim Thomas and Ron Ramirez with none of them garnering the needed 50-percent-plus-one majority of the vote in the Nov. 2 municipal election to avoid a runoff. Carroll received 38 percent of the vote and Stuart received 32 percent of the vote.
Much of the focus throughout the campaign — which has included four candidate forums and a live online debate between Carroll and Stuart — has focused largely on infrastructure, property taxes, annexation, and the need for recreation opportunities in the city.
All of the candidates have had websites and/or Facebook pages to share their views on city issues.
The difference in money put into the campaign has been stark. Stuart is the only candidate among the original four who has been required to file a campaign financial disclosure report with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office. The report shows total contributions for Stuart’s campaign at $6,275, with all but $100 of that coming from two loans from Stuart — one loan of $3,000 dated Sept. 23 and another of $2,975 dated Sept. 6, with the remainder coming from a $100 donation from a private citizen.
Total expenditures for the Stuart campaign are listed at $5,289.81. He has spent $2,013 with an advertising agency, and the report shows $575 going to Facebook ads.
Carroll said Monday he has spent a little over $400 on 50 new yard signs while using more yard signs left from his previous campaign in 2017.