Julie Conan

Julie Conan, the new Planning and Zoning Administrator, took the position on Nov. 7.

 photo courtesy of the city of Blackfoot

The city of Blackfoot has welcomed a new Planning and Zoning administrator to the position, Julie Conan, and she filled the role on Nov. 7, 2022.

Conan brings experience to the administrator role as she has previously worked in the Planning and Zoning department as the administrative assistant. For the past six months, she’s worked with the previous administrator, Kurt Hibbert, who helped her gain a better understanding of the city’s procedures.


