The Blackfoot School District 55 board of trustees passed a budget proposal with unanimous approval for fiscal year 2023 at their meeting on June 23. The total budget amount comes out to $41,205,094.
Fiscal year 2023 begins on July 1. This budget will be based on enrollment rather than attendance like the last year was, which gives the district more ability to fund their programs.
“The last couple of years when we created the budget we did not know for sure whether it would be enrollment or attendance, so we took the safe route of doing attendance, but this year we know for sure fiscal year ‘23 will be based on enrollment,” said Blackfoot Superintendent Brian Kress. The Idaho Legislature let the board know in May that they could base their calculations on enrollment, which is when they start planning the budget.
The board only knows that this upcoming year will be based on enrollment, and if they had to go back to basing the budget on attendance, they would possibly be forced to cut positions.
”We need to either get that permanence or we need to start looking at what we can do to reduce some costs in the upcoming years,” Kress said.
With more flexibility, the district was able to change their employee health plan to one that had better coverage.
“From the previous year the biggest change (to the budget) is our movement from our current health insurance plan to the state office of group insurance, which is going to be a bit more expensive,” Kress said. “The state luckily has given us some funding to offset the increased expenses.
“The coverage benefits is vastly improved for our employees and their families and that to me is the biggest difference in this upcoming budget year.”
Another big change that was made to the budget was salaries, where teachers could have seen anywhere from a 6% to 9% raise, based on where they are on the salary schedule.
“The legislature’s invested in the career ladder which has helped improve teacher pay throughout the last few years and so salaries were improved,” Kress said.
The board also had to make changes to transportation costs, because in the past year they saw a significant increase in fuel charges, “so we have to plan for that continuing and so we beefed up our transportation line item as well,” he added.
The child nutrition line item was dealing with a deficit in fiscal year 2022, “But I’m forecasting from what I can tell at the moment, we’re never sure until the audit finalizes, but we have a pretty good chance of finishing in the black in the child nutrition program,” Kress said “In the black” refers to either being solvent or profitable.
They’re operating in their maintenance and operation budget with close to a $2 million fund balance, which is essentially a savings account for the district.
“If things get rough or a big issue comes up we can tap (the fund balance) to take care of things,” Kress said. “Like if when we shut down in March of 2020 had the state not continued to fund us we would be living off of that fund balance for a month or two until we got things figured out. That’s why it’s important to have a strong fund balance.”
Kress said around seven to eight years ago they were operating in the red, “But we’re glad to be back in the black as an entire district, even our child nutrition program.”
The district’s next supplemental levy will be decided in March 2023, and the finance committee will meet in in October, “to discuss what our current needs are and if there needs to be a change in the amount of the supplemental levy.” Kress said they reduced their supplemental levy 18 months ago in the last supplemental levy, but it’s too early to say whether this upcoming levy will increase, decrease or stay the same.
While there’s been additional funding, in the form of a $3 million-plus grant for the upcoming Blackfoot Technical Education Center, as well as additional funding for sports complexes, Kress thinks there’s a possibility there will need to be extra funds raised for the elementary schools, although he wants the district to do everything possible to avoid that.
“That elementary school just might need some extra funds and right now I’m prepared to do some additional funding there if necessary,” Kress said.
“I will tell you I don’t want to go back to the patrons and ask for more money, that’s why we’ve gone after a grant, that’s why we’ve gone after some community support, some business support to enhance those projects or make sure that they come within budget,” Kress said.
Kress said while they still want to get a new student center for Blackfoot High School, they are focused on getting the other projects funded first before they turn their attention to that.
“I would like to emphasize that our plant facility levy which is $600,000 a year continues to bless our school district. That has been a huge support for our students and for our community.”