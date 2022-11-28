Matt Thomas’ family history and upbringing is tightly intertwined with running and Blackfoot High School.
His parents, Roger and Tia, met while attending Blackfoot High. They ran for the Broncos, continued their athletic careers at Idaho State and Roger became principal at Blackfoot High.
A senior, Matt is the fifth of their seven children and the youngest son. Like his older siblings Traegan (class of 2015), Cole (class of 2017), Derek (class of 2018) and Kristen (class of 2020), he has also run in a Blackfoot uniform and has enjoyed a large cheering section at meets.
“It’s pretty cool,” Matt Thomas said. “We come from a running family, so we all enjoy it.”
One of his earliest running memories is from early childhood when he would compete in middle school cross country meets. Thomas estimates he was in kindergarten or first grade at the time.
There were no nerves. Just joy.
“I’d run with my brothers because they were in middle school,” he said. “I always just thought it was really cool getting to run with them. There was really no pressure on me. It was just fun.”
The family sport has brought him several memorable moments at his parents’ alma mater. Last year, he contributed to Blackfoot’s first boys cross country state championship in 46 years, was one of two District 6 boys to break the 15-minute barrier for the 5k at the Garmin RunningLane National Championships in Alabama, won Idaho’s 4A boys state 1,600 and 3,200 titles and competed in the boys championship 1-mile and 2-mile finals at Nike Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. This year, he won four meets, became the fourth Blackfoot boy to ever win an individual cross country state title and the only Blackfoot boy to break 15 minutes twice in his career, running a personal best 14:47.7 to win the 4A state title.
One of seven Idaho boys to ever run sub-15 for the 5k, Thomas is a state champion in elite company and he is the Post Register’s 2022 All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It’s cool to look at that and take a moment to take all that in,” Thomas said of breaking 15. “I don’t think the credit goes to me. It goes to my parents, my teammates and my coaches. They’re the ones in my corner. I really don’t think I deserve the credit.”
The people in Thomas’s corner encouraged and advised him during a senior season that did not quite go as he planned. Thomas began having knee issues before the start of the season. As those issues lingered, his coaches and parents advised him to sit out, and he missed Blackfoot’s first three meets.
“I had to make some tough decisions,” Thomas said. “When you’re sitting out, you’re just watching kids run and you’re like, “Man, that should be me.’ It fuels a fire in you.”
Despite not competing in every meet on Blackfoot’s schedule, Thomas broke 15:53 every time he ran. Blackfoot head coach Jason Lish said Thomas has always set ‘very high’ goals for himself, and winning the individual 4A state title was one of those goals this fall.
Entering the state meet Oct. 29 at Lewiston, Lish said they were both anticipating a sub-15 time. Thomas was one of five boys to break 15 minutes on the Lewis-Clark State College course that day.
“He kind of ran districts the same way,” Lish said. “He wanted to go out at a good pace, but he wanted that last mile to throw it down and see if anyone could catch him. It was pretty gratifying, with expectations placed onto his shoulders coming into the season not only from himself but other people.”
Thomas kept the individual state title in Blackfoot for another year, as teammate and 2022 graduate Eli Gregory won the 2021 title. Thomas and Gregory, now at Utah State, are close friends.
“Eli was a phenomenal leader and probably an even more phenomenal teammate,” Lish said. “Matt kind of did the same thing. Everyone around the team looked up to him.”
Thomas had originally planned to compete at Nike Cross Northwest Regionals and RunningLane, but is opting to give his knee a rest. He is currently in the thick of the college recruiting process and has made visits, but has not chosen a school yet.
Beyond college, he said he hopes that his family’s sport will remain a passion for him into adulthood.
“I love going out there, putting my headphones in and running,” Thomas said. “I definitely could see me continuing on when I’m an adult. Hopefully my body allows it when I’m older than that.”
