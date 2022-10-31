LEWISTON — Individuals and teams making the journey from south Idaho dominated across size classifications at Saturday’s state cross country meet on both the boys’ and girls’ sides in unseasonably warm and fair late-October weather at the Lewis-Clark State Cross Country Trail on Saturday.
The flat, grassy course and favorable conditions led to a host of personal-record showings over the course of the day’s events.
Matthew Thomas of Blackfoot, who blazed to a 14:47.61 finish, won the 4A boys’ individual title, while Idaho Falls and Skyline finished second and third in the 4A boys’ race.
Among Bingham County teams, Snake River’s girls finished second in the 3A standings, while the Firth boys were fourth in the 2A results.
Nelah Roberts of Skyline clocked the top area girls’ time at 17:31.72 to win at the 4A state title for a third straight year.
“It’s like a 15-second PR,” Roberts said of her mark. “... Another girl that I’ve raced against a couple times was like five seconds behind me, and that was a little scary honestly, because I had been ranked first this whole season and expected to win, and I knew what the pressure was on my back.”
Roberts, a junior, led the Skyline girls to a second-place team finish, while the boys took third.
“I’m really proud of them,” Skyline coach Sean Schmidt said. “They all ran really hard. They gave their best. Nelah Roberts is quite outstanding.”
Another notable personal record came for sophomore Corbin Johnston of North Fremont, who claimed an individual title in 2A and led his team to a second-place showing behind West Side. He said that his finishing time of 15:21.30 outstripped his previous best 5K by around 30 seconds.
“I was thinking I was going to get like a 15:30 and ended up with a 15:21, so I was happy with that,” he said. “I’m really happy with the way I performed ... I felt good and peaked at the end (of the season).”
In 3A, the Sugar-Salem boys were second and North Fremont was second in 2A.
The Idaho Falls girls were third behind Skyline in 4A, while the Sugar-Salem girls claimed the 3A team title. Ririe placed second in 2A behind Soda Springs.
