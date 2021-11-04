BLACKFOOT — A boil order for the City of Blackfoot’s water system due to the discovery of E coli bacteria in one sample was lifted Wednesday afternoon, just under a week after the order was issued.
Princeton Lee, Blackfoot’s water superintendent, said bacteria can show up if there is a flooding event and water gets into the wellhead, or it can be as simple as touching something that shouldn’t have been touched with a hose, such as dragging the hose on the ground. In this case, Lee said, he doesn’t know how the bacteria got into the system.
“We try to be pretty meticulous, but sometimes we get distracted or have a lapse in handling things, but in this situation I don’t really know how it got in there or why,” he said.
He said a positive sample in this case came from a private residence on Curtis Street and was found in a random test using exterior hose faucets at a place that had been sampled before but the department hadn’t been to in a while. Crews go in a rotation when they take water samples, Lee added.
The city is required to take 10 samples a month, split into two groups of five so it’s done twice a month.
“They have to be representative of the distribution system,” Lee said. “The town is broken up into quadrants using the tracks and one-way streets. We get one from each area, we try to avoid doing the same locations every week.”
There are 20 locations the city tests.
Lee has been with the city 16 years, and he’s been superintendent just over a year. He said the last time the city had an E coli event and boil order was in 2012, and before that it was Oct. 26, 1997.
“We’re always pretty lucky when we can go long gaps between,” he added.
The city injected chlorine at the city’s 2.2 million gallon storage tank on Mitchell Lane and flushed the city’s lines to clean them out. Lee said the city generates its own chlorine with the system it has, taking salt water and applying electricity and injecting it at the tank. From the tank crews can control the flow and push the chlorine anywhere it needs to go.
Tests came back clean Tuesday, but the DEQ had the final say before the order was lifted Wednesday.
“These things just take time,” Lee said.
He admitted that using a reverse 911 call to notify residents about the boil order was a step that should have been used when the contamination was first found.
“We don’t want to cause a mass panic,” Lee added. “We did eventually do a reverse 911, I thought that was more reserved for police or fire type emergency use, I should have figured that out because it’s still public safety with the public water system. So much information is coming at you in the initial stages, we issued a public notice. We’re trying to formulate a plan for the future. We know now, let’s get the word out now.”
Lee said 40-50 man-hours were spent in terms of flushing and testing, with two people out working at a time on the problem.”
“A lot of people have had questions, they’ve been supportive, we appreciate that,” he said. “It creates a burden for people to have to boil water, it disrupts plans, it disrupted businesses, people have had to change whole procedures. We try our best to avoid these situations but they happen and we do our best to get it back to where it should be.
“People have been pretty patient and understanding while we worked through it. We’re wanting people to have an awareness of our daily operations. We don’t think about water until it doesn’t work, we don’t think about power until it doesn’t work, we’re just so accustomed to having it. If we’ve done our job, you don’t know that we’ve done anything.”