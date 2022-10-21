Blackfoot volleyball

The 2022 Blackfoot High School volleyball team.

 Blackfoot School District

When the final point of Thursday's 4A District 6 semifinal match hit the floor the Blackfoot Broncos players screamed in excitement and with good reason.

The victory not only moved them to the district championship game against host and top seed Bonneville, but also etched the players name in school history as the the first volleyball team from the school to earn a berth in the state tournament.

