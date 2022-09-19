Brake For Breakfast
BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and, once again, we are pleased to announce that we will be holding our annual Brake for Breakfast. You are invited to join us in front of Bingham Memorial Hospital at 98 Poplar St. in Blackfoot to pick up a free breakfast bag Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. (While supplies last.)

Women on their way to work, out running errands, or after dropping their kids off at school can brake directly in front of our hospital and pick up a free breakfast, women’s health information, and pink gifts.

