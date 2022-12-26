Brandon Bird, the general manager of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF), was named to the Board of Directors of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), according to a press release.
Bird will be representing Zone 7 on the board, which comprises fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the release said.
”The IAFE has been a great source for helping fairs improve their ability to deliver wholesome, affordable family education and entertainment in a clean and safe agricultural environment. I look forward to serving with great people who are part of this accomplished and valuable organization,” Bird said.
The IAFE is governed by a board of directors which is made up of 18 elected members with a president and a CEO. Bird will serve on the board for a three-year term.
The IAFE describes itself on its website as a voluntary, not-for-profit corporation which serves state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions and expositions.
“Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs and allied fields,” the release said.
Bird has been a member of the IAFE the entire time he’s been the general manager of the EISF, which has been for 13 years now. In that decade and three years, Bird has been the president of the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs and has seen the EISF set seven new attendance records.
The EISF received an Award of Excellence, bringing home first-place awards in the Television and Social Media Categories for its productions during the 2022 fair at the Hall of Honor Communications contest during the International Association of Fairs and Expositions 2022 Virtual Awards Show.
There were 742 entries in the Hall of Honor Communications contest. They showcased a wide range of promotional tactics used at fairs around the world. The communication awards were sponsored by K&K Insurance which is headquartered in Indiana.
The 13 categories in the communication awards are divided into five divisions by fair attendance. Then after submission, entries are judged based on predetermined criteria set forth by IAFE committees. The judges include industry professionals both within and outside of the IAFE membership.
”We put a lot of resources and talent towards our marketing efforts. To be recognized by IAFE for that work is very satisfying. Our marketing team at I.E. Productions is one of the best. They delivered an excellent social media experience for our fair-goers to be informed and experience the excitement of 120 years of fun,” Bird said.
