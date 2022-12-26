Brandon Bird

Brandon Bird will serve a three year term on the Board of Directors of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

 photo courtesy of East Idaho State Fair

Brandon Bird, the general manager of the East Idaho State Fair (EISF), was named to the Board of Directors of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), according to a press release.

Bird will be representing Zone 7 on the board, which comprises fairs from Idaho, Montana, Alberta Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the release said.


