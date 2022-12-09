Brinley Cannon driving to the basket

Brinley Cannon driving to the basket vs. Preston

 Jessica Swanson Photography

SHELLEY- Buying into a new system on the basketball court takes time and effort to get used to how a coach approaches the game along with getting comfortable with a system. For Brinley Cannon, her ability to buy in from the beginning along with showing her teammates how to succeed in it has Russets to a 6-o start and has the team believing they can make noise at the end of the year.

Cannon is leading the Russets in scoring by averaging 17.2 points per game along with 11.0 rebounds per game, which also leads the team. However, Cannon has a supporting cast that also plays a team-oriented style, something Cannon is used to playing under Russets head coach Jessica Carlson, who has coached Cannon since eighth grade.


