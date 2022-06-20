BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot’s AA American Legion baseball team took on Rigby in a doubleheader at home Friday and dropped the opener 5-2 before picking up its first win of the season in the nightcap by a 13-8 decision.
Blackfoot is 1-7 on the year.
In the first game, Rigby scored four runs in the third inning and held on from there. Blackfoot’s runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Tegan Capson had a good game at the plate, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Jaxson Holmes was 1-for-3 with a double, Chaz Spraker went 2-for-3, Weston Layton went 1-for-1, and Cole Robinson was 1-for-3.
On the mound, starter Gavyn Cornell pitched five innings, giving up five runs with two strikeouts.
The Broncos’ bats have been fairly potent all season so far, and they exploded in the second game. Blackfoot took a 3-2 lead through the first inning, Rigby came back with three runs in the top of the second, but the Broncos went on top for good with five runs in the bottom of the second. They added three more runs in the sixth for good measure.
Spencer Cook was on fire offensively, going 3-for-5 with three RBIs in the game. Cooper Kniffin went 2-for-4, Sy Callister was 1-for-4 with an RBI, Cornell was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Capson was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Holmes was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Spraker was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Alex Nawrocki started on the mound for Blackfoot, going five innings with three strikeouts and five earned runs.
“The boys played really well today,” said Blackfoot manager Zach Reay. “We had our chances in the first game and just came up short. In the second game, we played extremely well, scoring in all but one inning. Things are coming around.”
The Broncos have another doubleheader at Pocatello tonight against the Runnin’ Rebels, with games at 6 and 8 p.m.