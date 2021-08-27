BLACKFOOT -- The 4A Blackfoot Broncos shook off some first-game rust and gave the 5A Thunder Ridge Titans a whale of a battle Friday night at Hartkopf Field, only to fall yards short as the game wound down in a 26-25 decision.
Once they got going consistently after some fits and starts to open the game, they picked things up quite nicely with a few juniors leading the way.
Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett showed a lot of poise in the game in his first start as a junior, throwing for 224 yards and three touchdowns in the game, adding another 36 on the ground.
Seven of those yards came on a keeper around the left side with Grimmett reaching across the goal line in the corner of the end zone to give the Broncos a shot at tying or winning the game with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter.
Blackfoot went for the win but, with a loaded backfield, their two-point conversion attempt on the ground fell short. The Titans recovered the onside kick and all they had to do was run out the clock, running once and taking a knee twice.
Deegan Hale and Javonte King proved to be a dangerous receiving combo for the Broncos. Hale rang up 123 yards and a touchdown through the air, and King had 96 yards with two touchdowns.
King scored his first touchdown on Blackfoot's first offensive play of the game on a 70-yard pass from Grimmett down the left sideline after a Thunder Ridge defender fell down to tie the game at 6-6 with 6:23 left in the first quarter. He added a seven-yard TD reception with 10:45 left in the game on a perfect throw from Grimmett and a nice diving catch from King underneath the defender. to make it 20-19.
Blackfoot also showed it had a fine runner stepping in to some big shoes as junior Austin Ramirez carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards, steadily moving the chains or picking up big yards to give the Broncos good position on downs.
Blackfoot plays at Idaho Falls next Friday night after the Tigers thumped Hillcrest 41-7 in their opening game.
More details will be included in Tuesday's print edition of the Bingham News Chronicle.