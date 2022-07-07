BLACKFOOT — Bryon Howell has been appointed as the new chief of the Blackfoot Fire Department. Howell and new Blackfoot Police Chief Gordon Croft were both sworn in during the monthly Blackfoot City Council meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting started with adding Anthony Green as a new police officer and Howell as the city’s new fire chief after the retirement of former fire chief Kevin Gray.
Chief Howell has served as a captain in the fire department for the last 10 years. He is the last firefighter to be hired by Chief Gray’s predecessor.
The meeting continued with a financial report from City Treasurer Grahm Anderson. He reported that all of the city’s departments are doing well in terms of balancing their budgets despite the difficulties caused by inflation.
Upcoming projects for the city include a plan to bid for downtown sewer upgrades and a plan to begin construction on a new RV park.
Other topics discussed by the council are a plan for updating the city’s ATV/UTV Ordinance. Currently, the city does not allow those kinds of vehicles in the city. The council plans to draft a change to the ordinance to reflect state law, which is that if these vehicles can be licensed and insured, they should be allowed on public roads. The draft for the new ordinance will be presented during the next council meeting.
The final topic discussed was the possibility of creating a new Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency district. The new district will likely cover the old sugarbeet factory. The council decided it would need more information before making a decision on this. Two possibilities for new districts will be presented for the next council meeting.