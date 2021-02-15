BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Technical Education Center Committee held its second public forum with a live stream on Facebook Live to answer questions from the public regarding their goal of creating a technical education center and how they plan to reach their goal. The committee has been meeting since early 2020 summer and have continued to meet regularly with the original hope of creating a plan to present to the public. Fast forward to November and the committee along with Blackfoot School District Superintendent Brian Kress introduced the subject matter and then the committee started expressing the desire of this project.
Committee Chairman Ron Murray introduced the map of where each piece of the puzzle will be located as well, explaining that people are able to receive a print copy of the map from the Bingham News Chronicle in the Friday, February 12, 2021, edition. After introducing the map to those in attendance in person and online, he turned the time over to Michael Johnson to explain the financial data.
Johnson said the total amount of $23.9 million does provide a sticker shock to some, but what continues to be neglected is the factor that Blackfoot qualifies for the Idaho Bond Equalization program, where the state aids in the funding of this bond, which would be more than $4 million of the total.
He continued stating that the I.T. Stoddard Elementary building is valued at nearly $10 million that will be repurposed in this process as well as the land that would be utilized to build the new elementary school. Although it will involve moving some locations, the dollar amounts saved outweigh the cost that would be incurred to find a different location or to try and place the school recessed far from the road.
Their presentation as well as the information printed in the Bingham News Chronicle indicates the dates for each of the projects. Before building the new school and transitioning I.T. Stoddard Elementary into the new Blackfoot High School TEC location the other items that were pulled into this project will be completed so little to no disruption takes place for the extracurricular activities in the spring of 2022. The soccer fields and baseball/softball complex are first priorities to be completed as they are two or the most easily disrupted sports from the alterations that will be made assuming the bond passes. Following those will be the additional seating to the football stadium as well as the construction of the atrium in front of the school near the original gym. The atrium will serve as a multi-purpose location where students can congregate, eat lunch, socialize, and stage for extra curricular travel.
The plan listed with the dates all hinge on the success of the bond; if it passes, these projects will be underway, if it fails, they will never get off the ground. Unlike most votes in Idaho, a bond requires a super majority, which requires 66.7% “yes” votes of those who head to the polls on March 9. Votes will be handled at each district’s respective polling location.
SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY
The supplemental levy that the Blackfoot district is seeking will be a reduction of $550,000 from the previous supplemental levy. Blackfoot’s levy that will be on the ballot is not contingent on the passing of the bond or vice versa, but rather is an additional levy that is historically sought after by districts across the state as a way to counterbalance the funds lost each year, especially ever since the change to funding schools was moved to sales tax being the vehicle for education funds.
Supplemental levies are used to fund wages for teachers and classified employees, standard operations, and the betterment of the education for the students.
For most of the county, the districts searching for a supplemental levy this year have reduced the dollar amount from the previous request two years ago.