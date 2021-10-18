BLACKFOOT — There’s still plenty of work to be done at the new location for the Teton House restaurant at the Frontier Building located at 80 N Broadway, but members of the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency were given a sneak peak last week as they reviewed work that’s been done on the project.
Owner Leo Hancock said he has a target date of March 17 to open in downtown Blackfoot. Contractor Zac Fillmore showed the members photos of work that’s been done which has revealed much of the history of the building through the years.
“There’s plenty of art downstairs still there, we’re keeping as much of it as possible,” Fillmore said. “We’ve appreciated what we had for art and culture in the windows.”
Fillmore said it was critical that the members see what the Teton House has on the other side of the valley in Menan, showing elements they’re distinguished for to get a feel for what’s in mind for the Blackfoot location.
“(The Menan location) is housed in a former bank,” he noted. “It’s a very busy place, and we’re excited to bring some of that activity and culture here.
“We’ve found a lot of historical pictures here, and we’ve tried to salvage as much as possible. After getting into demolition we uncovered some old murals on the walls, but after going through some plaster some are not able to be restored. We found a reminder that the building once housed Snowball’s.”
Fillmore said the roof only had 2x6 boards straight across, 26 feet long, which raised structural concerns.
“The structural engineer wouldn’t walk in, let’s put it that way,” he noted. “After this was opened up and we were able to evaluate what we had for trusses, we ended up having to pull all those out and had to put in an entirely new roof system. Now if you’re in trouble and the world’s starting to go south, this is probably the safest place to be.”
The project has involved cleaning up the exterior, with a lot of demolition on the interior. Stairs have been installed in new locations, and the new location will feature a bar that came from Mississippi.
“It’s a beautiful area, there’s a lot of history in the basement,” Fillmore said. “We’ve gone through an extensive amount of coordination, we’ve tried to be wise and prudent in the spending of the money that we’ve had.”
He said there is an estimated budget of around $935,000, to finish phase 1, but impacts from COVID-19 and other unforeseen elements will push the price tag up in order for it to be operational.
“We have had some impacts from COVID resulting in an increase in cost and materials, there’s a shortage of labor,” Fillmore added. “We’ve had unknown elements such as the roof, that created quite an extensive project for Leo, he has contributed quite a bit. We’re looking at an additional $207,000 needed for what it would take to be operational.”
Hancock said an additional $45,000-$50,000 needed to be spent just on the roof structure, power pole and transformers in order to power kitchen equipment was another surprise at $20,000
“Ideally we would like to open March 17,” he said. “If we could open now there would be higher costs in product, we’re looking at $50,000 in training staff needed to get going.”
Hancock mentioned awards Teton House has received including readers’ choice awards.
“The restaurant’s reputation has gone quite a ways,” he said.
“To open now, we would be throwing money away and not taking in any profit to keep the doors open by the time you do training. We have people from Blackfoot now driving to work in Menan.”
Hancock said it would take 25-30 people to run the Blackfoot establishment, with some key personnel already in mind.
“This will definitely will be one of most prestigious, nicest places to go in Idaho when the doors are open here,” he added.
Fillmore said financially they have gone to the point of what their commitments are.
“We’ve been trying to stop the flow so we don’t go past, with the original commitments we’ve gone as far as I can take it. The original project was $1.5 million, and we took that and stretched it as far as we can. It’s pretty close.”
Ginette Manwaring said bond payoff days could be adjusted to make it workable.
“We need to get the thing finished and get them in which also brings tax dollars in quicker,” she said. “I think we can do it.”