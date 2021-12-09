BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency heard an update on the Get Found First project and a proposal on the old Snake River Liquidation site during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday.
Michael Johnson, a co-founder of the Get Found First marketing firm, said they are 2-3 weeks from requesting a certificate of occupancy and moving in to their new location at 126 W. Bridge, shutting down their current office on N. Broadway on Dec. 20 and starting to move people and belongings to the new building.
“The project has gone well, we’re a couple of months behind schedule,” Johnson said. “We waited nine weeks for interior doors.”
He came to the board with a proposal for a separate project. He and partner Katie Harris purchased the property at 62 W. Bridge with the idea of mostly facilitating parking for employees with some kind of parking structure, working closely with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments (SICOG) to see about getting that work done.
“There’s a lot of potential with that building but it is a disaster,” Johnson said. “We purchased the lot and the building with the intention of using it for parking but we’re starting to find there is a large opportunity to do something great with that building.”
Johnson said their vision is to have a meeting and reception center there that could hold year-round weddings and other events, with the main floor over 6,000 square feet giving room for 100-150 people.
Johnson said he’s heard complaints from families having to go out of town for weddings, and when they leave town they are taking photography and catering business with them.
“All that business goes out of the area,” Johnson said. “That building gives businesses a chance to stay downtown.”
But Johnson said that building has major problems.
“It is in really bad shape,” he said. “There’s extensive water damage in the ceiling, there’s water pooling there, it’s ruined the insulation in the ceiling, there are trusses needing to be replaced, there’s mold, no HVAC system they’re using shop heaters, there’s only one bathroom.”
The floor is in need of major renovation, Johnson said, adding that there are places where the floor’s structural integrity is gone.
The bid he received to do the work was quite a bit more than anticipated, $600,000 more than originally thought, going over $1.5 million to tear out the interior and remodel, he noted.
“We’re hoping for matching funds to get the building to a point to demo (estimated at $85,000) and fix water damage, cover items such as insulation,” Johnson said.
He added that Idaho Power didn’t even want to turn on the power to the building due to concerns of a fire hazard.
“We need to crunch some numbers here, we’re down to scraping the bottom of the barrel here,” said board member Bart Brown.
Johnson said the building could be an anchor property downtown, and he asked about a way to extend the payback on a bond so they can keep collecting it.
“One more year, does that get us a quarter of a million to get this project?” Johnson asked.
“With the Milmor project, Teton House, I’m not sure how much cash flow we’ve got left,” Brown said. “We need to run this again and see if we can even squeeze that in there.”
Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll asked if anyone has looked at a block grant.
“We’ve looked a lot at a block grant, we’ve tried to get everyone involved in a block grant,” Johnson said. “SICOG has offered to spearhead a block grant, there could be a $12-$20 million block grant just using matching funds the city has already invested in infrastructure and BURA but no one is moving on it. SICOG said they would write the grant.
“We need to get the parking study back and let’s go get $20 million for downtown, that’s enough to fix all your sewer lines, all the water lines, extend fiber, put in a parking garage. SICOG said BURA money that’s been invested over the last seven years downtown can be matched at 4-1, so we’re not talking 50-50 here.”
“We want to help, we just don’t know how much we can,” Brown said. “We need to look at how many dollars we can scrape together to do it.”