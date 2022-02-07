BLACKFOOT — Interested Blackfoot business owners and managers are coming together Feb. 17 for an open forum to discuss their thoughts on how the city is suited for business interests.
If the people in attendance decide to do so, they could also form a new Blackfoot business organization.
Mike Krehbiel, owner of Krehbiel’s Barn Auction and Event Center, is organizing the open forum. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at Krehbiel’s Barn, at 305 S. Broadway in Blackfoot.
A flyer for the meeting describes it as an “open forum meeting for all interested business owners and managers to discuss economic, governmental and regulation issues that all local businesses have had to deal with in the last few years and currently, and upcoming issues, with the possibility of forming a new Blackfoot business organization.”
Krehbiel said he used to be a member of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, but felt they were more focused toward large business than small, local businesses.
“They just don’t seem to be trying to help the actual local business people,” Krehbiel said.
In a response from the Blackfoot Chamber Monday, the Chamber said in a statement it strives to support local businesses, large and small alike. It currently has 186 members and continues to show steady growth in membership.
“The value of the Chamber is upheld by the effort contributed from each of our individual members. We invite all of our members to be involved by either becoming a part of the board of directors, or by taking an active role on the chamber committees,” the statement said. “The Chamber offers several events throughout the year, all of which our members are encouraged to participate in. These events are designed to promote our members through networking and sponsorship opportunities. The value of a Chamber membership is equivalent to the time and thought put in by the business owner.”
The statement said the Chamber has changed significantly over the past three years as have most businesses post-COVID. The Chamber has been notified of Krehbiel’s meeting and plans on having some board members in attendance.
Krehbiel said he doesn’t know if people will decide to form a new organization, but he’s just seeking to start an open discussion.
“Basically I’d like to get as many interested business people in town to come in and let’s sit down and have an open forum discussion on what’s been going on,” Krehbiel said.
He added that one group of people that has expressed a lot of interest have been people who own businesses in Blackfoot, but live outside the city limits. This allows them to avoid city taxes for their residence and pay less overall, but they’re not able to vote in city elections.
“The businesses are the lifeblood of any city, and when you’ve got quite a few of the businesses that feel like they’re not represented, maybe this is a way to get them involved and get a little representation for them,” Krehbiel said.
One of these business owners who lives outside of Blackfoot city limits is Lyle Yancey, co-owner of A1 Engine & Radiator Inc. Yancey said he understands that voting laws at the city level are determined by state statutes, “but we would like to help influence or provide ideas to our city council and mayor just in relation to the business community, and positive ways to help our business community, positive ways to help us grow.”
Yancey is hoping to hear perspectives of other businesses and present his own perspective.
“And then we can put together some of these ideas and then maybe our business group forms into an organization. That would be helpful,” Yancey said.
Yancey thinks a constructive direction to go with a new business organization would be to attend city council meetings.
“I think the city council and mayor are open to input, so why not help provide some?” Yancey said.
Krehbiel said a lot of the businesses just seem to want to hear what other business owners and managers have to say. He said his first priority is to find out what the majority of people think the problems are.
“The best way to fix a problem is to determine what the problem is first,” Krehbiel said.
It’s unknown how many people will be in attendance at the open forum, and whether it will result in a new Blackfoot business organization forming, but no matter what, Krehbiel and Yancey plan to learn from what is said in the meeting.
“I’m not looking to start an organization that’s going after the city or going after the county or going after anybody. I’m just trying to get the business owners who have a lot of knowledge. Let’s get them together and talk about things,” Krehbiel said.