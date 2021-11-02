BLACKFOOT -- Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll will face challenger Craig Stuart in a runoff election Nov. 30 as the top two out of a four-man mayoral race in the city's municipal election Tuesday.
Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe easily held on to his seat in a two-man race against Lorin Croft.
All 21 precincts throughout the county had their votes counted around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
In the Blackfoot mayor race with 50 percent plus one vote required to win, Carroll had just under 38 percent of the vote while Stuart garnered just over 32 percent. Ron Ramirez had just over 15 percent with Jim Thomas at 14 percent.
In the Blackfoot City Council Seat 1 race, incumbent Chris Jensen came out on top with just under 62 percent of the vote, Sean Williams was at over 26 percent, and Matthew Wright had under 12 percent.
In the Blackfoot Seat 2 election, incumbent Layne "Skip" Gardner won handily with under 70 percent of the vote with challenger Mike Krehbiel getting over 30 percent.
Shelley's mayoral race went to Pascoe with under 75 percent of voters while Croft came in with over 25 percent. Councilman Jeff Kelley will hold on to Seat 1 on the Shelley council with 77 percent of the vote with challenger Sharylee Shanks at 23 percent.
In school board races, starting in Blackfoot, Kevin Callahan was elected to a full term in the Zone 1 seat with a slight edge over Lee Griffin, 51-49 percent. In Zone 4, challenger Cleon Chapman unseated incumbent Sonya Harris by a comfortable margin, 68.53 percent to 31.47 percent. Incumbent Mary Jo Marlow will keep her Zone 5 seat, defeating Ronda Cheatham 70-30 percent.
In Aberdeen, David Wahlen edged Tiffany Jenkins 51-49 for the Zone 1 position, while Amy Burusco easily won over Mike Shackelford in Zone 4 with 74.47 percent to Shackelford's 25.53 percent.
The Shelley-Firth Fire District Commissioner race went to Kenneth L. Johnson with 59 percent to Barlow L. Cook with 41 percent.
There were 3,441 ballots cast throughout the county, just under 20 percent of the registered voters in the county.