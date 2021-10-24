BLACKFOOT -- A couple of major events are returning, starting Tuesday with the return of the weekly Community Dinner Table for the season at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church and the return of the Christmas Tree Fantasy after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDT will serve hot meals for those in need through their organized drive-through program every Tuesday at Jason Lee, 168 S. University Ave., from 5-6:30 p.m., at no charge. Cars will line up along Court St., and then file past the church. A maximum of six meals per car will be observed, and will be served until they run out, or it is 6:30 p.m.
CDT organizers are expecting to offer a “sit-down” Thanksgiving dinner this year as well, and are expressing excitement to be re-introducing human contact to sit-down dinners.
They thanked the running community, volunteers, and corporate sponsors for this year’s Tater Trot. There were 69 runners registered for this year’s event, with hot baked potatoes offered at the end. The event netted a $3,200 donation to the CDT for the Christmas box project. The food boxes provide a full Christmas dinner to families in Bingham County.
Top finishers in each of the categories for the Tater Trot are as follows:
10K run -- Women: Sarah Redd; men: Ralph Harriman
5K Run -- Women: Rachel Cannon; men: Dave Cannon
5K Walk -- Women: Allison Geisler; men: Christopher Alonzo
The Christmas Tree Fantasy board was happy to announce that plans are being made for the upcoming event during the first week of December. Those interested in decorating and donating a tree to the auction are encouraged to be thinking of the tree they will be entering. The theme for the Fantasy this year is "Candy Cane Forest." Other items such as Christmas wreaths and Christmas decor may also be entered for auction. Funds from the auction are given back to non-profit organizations in Bingham County and programs through a grant application process.
New to the Fantasy this year will be a gingerbread house display and contest. The traditional Sweet Shoppe Gift Boutique, Fantasy Cafe, Christmas basket raffle, and a Christmas jar guessing activity will all be a part of this year's event.
Other activities being planned are the special Holiday Tea Nov. 30 and a "Breakfast With Santa" on Dec. 4. All events are set for the Needlecraft Building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.