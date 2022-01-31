Becca Freeburne, vocational rehabilitation counselor with the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and Pam Beus, director at the Bingham County Senior Center, are shown with a check to help the center’s Fit and Fall Prevention Program.
BLACKFOOT — The Mayor’s Resource Council presented a check for $510 to Bingham County Senior Citizens Center Wednesday, to help the Fit and Fall Prevention Program.
This program assists seniors in building strength and balance, benefitting an individual’s overall health and quality of life. The money will be used to help purchase weights and elastic bands that are used in the program, and a storage cabinet for the program’s equipment.
This money was made possible through a Blue Cross of Idaho program called the Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The Walking Challenge is held each year in October and is open to all city mayors in Idaho. Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll met the challenge by averaging at least 7,500 steps each day (tracked through wearing of a FitBit device) throughout the month of October. The check award to each mayor can then be presented to an organization that benefits local citizens.
Last year the check presentation was made to the Community Food Pantry and the previous year the money went to the Blackfoot Bandits, a local Special Olympics team.