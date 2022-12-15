The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce is reviving its live Nativity scenes, a performance encompassing six scenes with actors all portraying the birth of Christ and the events surrounding it. It will be held at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot Saturday and Sunday from 5-8 p.m..
There will also be live performances taking place in the shelter at Jensen Grove as people wait to see the Nativity scene. Including those performances and the actors portraying the nativity, there will be upwards of 100 people performing.
The performance had around a 20-year history before the spread of COVID-19 forced it into a hiatus, making 2019 the last time it was held. Now, the Chamber is bringing it back in 2022.
“I think it’s really important with all of the things that we’ve been through as a community and a country in the last couple of years that we continue to remember what Christmas is about,” said Cindy Reese, president of the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. “It’s about giving, it’s about the birth of Christ, it’s about families, it’s about being together as a community and serving one another.”
Before viewing the performance, audience members will line up to wait and board one of the around eight to 10 horse-drawn wagons that will go around the greenbelt and take the audience through each of the six scenes telling the story about the birth of Christ. The cost of admission will be a monetary or food donation that will go to the Blackfoot Community Pantry.
Reese said people will be accepted as long as they bring “anything they can afford. Either food or a monetary donation, it makes no difference.”
Before it was put on hiatus, the performance was put on by the local religious denominations, and until the Chamber decided to do it, no one had been able to organize it again.
“There have been a lot of people that have made comments on social media that they are really glad to see it coming back,” Reese said. “Our thoughts and our heart behind this is plain and simply to bring our community together.”
There will be people performing in the shelter for those who wait to board the horse-drawn carriages on both nights of the Nativity. On Saturday, there will be Meg Preston on the violin, Shirley Brumfield and the Methodist Church singing as a choir, Angelina Quilimaco singing, Tyrion Evans and family singing, Cameron and Eponine Baker singing and Jesse Martin on the banjo. On Sunday, the performances will start with Belle Tanner on the violin, Tiniel Williams singing, Dexter Hansen singing, Hannah Bean on the violin, Amanda Nelson singing and Chris Dunbar singing.
Shirley Brumfield, a member of the Methodist Church who will portray one of the wise men in scene five, has been involved with the performance in years past and she guesses they’ve seen 4,000-5,000 people ride through the performance before. She recommends that people come and see the Nativity on Saturday because Sunday ends up being their busiest day.
Reese hopes that reopening the Nativity scene will offer the community of Bingham County to “come together and support this and have some opportunities to visit with friends and neighbors and family and share some of the good things about the holiday season.”
