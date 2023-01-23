The Tiger-Grizz Invitational should just change its name to the Tournament of Champions.
While numerous state champions competed under the spotlight in Saturday’s final round of the 42nd annual wrestling tournament, taking home a Tiger-Grizz championship medal has a special place for area wrestlers as well.
Wrestlers compete for two days in the buzzing Skyline gym with the brackets finally whittled down to the championship round with the two finalists. As has been tradition, their reward for making the finals has been a chance to literally compete under the spotlight as the gym goes dark, lit only by a spotlight hanging above the championship mats.
The atmosphere adds a nice touch to the Tiger-Grizz finals, which have typically also been a showcase for wrestlers ready to make their mark at the state tournament.
“The spotlight is so cool,” said South Fremont sophomore Boden Banta, who won his second Tiger-Grizz title with a 7-1 decision over Bonneville’s Saxton Scott. Banta’s also out to defend a state title next month.
Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger won his third consecutive Tiger-Grizz title.
“It’s awesome here,” said Mauger, who won the 120-pound title with a third-round pin. “It’s fun getting the family to come watch and it just makes it exciting with a lot of people supporting you and growing the sport.”
Mauger is also out for a third-straight state title.
“It feels great,” Teton’s Ryker Fullmer said of the Tiger-Grizz tournament after a pin in the 160-pound title match. “It’s big, it’s tough. I love the energy and the crowd.”
It was Fullmer’s third Tiger-Grizz championship.
So the overriding theme Saturday was that not only is the Tiger-Grizz continually a fun and competitive tournament, it’s also a nice gage for wrestlers eyeing the state tournament. It also brings out a fierce competitiveness in wrestlers who don’t really want to stop after winning just one Tiger-Grizz title.
“You want to represent,” said South Fremont’s Hunter Hobbs, who won his third Tiger-Grizz title with an impressive 13-1 major decision over Blackfoot’s 4A state champion Tradyn Henderson.
Hobbs is out for his fourth consecutive state title at the end of the season and improved to 37-0.
On the girls side, Bonneville’s Kayla Vail won her third Tiger-Grizz title with an impressive second-round pin over Mountain View’s Sophia Sarver.
In the boys team standings, Minico just edged South Fremont 253.5 to 252. Blackfoot finished fourth with 143.5 points and Bonneville was seventh with 113 points while Teton placed ninth with 103.5 points.
Other area boys winners included Teton’s Treyton Klingler at 98 pounds, DJ Neider of Idaho Falls at 145, and Kolby Clark of South Fremont at 195.
TIGER-GRIZZ WRESTLING
Boys Teams: 1. Minico 253.5 2. South Fremont 252 3. Corner Canyon 150 4. Blackfoot 143.5 5. Highland 131 6. Star Valley 126 7. Bonneville 113 8. Snake River 112.5 9. Teton 103.5 10. Eagle 97.5 11. Evanstan 90.5 12. Kuna 86.5 13. Box Elder 80 14. Canyon Ridge 69 14. Century 69 17. Ridgeline 59 18. Owyhee 55 19. Thunder Ridge 52.5 20. Middleton 52 21. Idaho Falls 50 22. Borah 49.5 23. Shelley 46 24. Skyline 43 25. Spring Creek 38 26. Mountain Home 30 27. Madison 28 28. Weber 26 29. Burley 19 29. Mountain View 19 29. Rigby 19 32. Hillcrest 15.5 33. Pocatello 11 34. Timberline 7.
Girls Teams: 1. Eagle 195 2. Columbia 151 3. Canyon Ridge 114 4. Boise 106 5. Rigby 102 6. Bonneville 100 7. Thunder Ridge 92 8. Mountainn Home 89 9. Ririe 66 10. Caldwell 63.5 11. Timberline 53 12. Minico 48 13. Blackfoot 42 14. Evanston 40 15. Owyee 39 15. Salmon 39 17. Skyline 38 18. Borah 37 18. Burley 37 18. Mountain View 37 21. Hillcrest 34.5 22. Century 34 23. Snake River 28 23. Teton 28 25. Kuna 27 26. Madison 26 26. Spring Creek 26 28. Pocatello 16 29. Idaho Falls 14 30. Highland 12 31. South Fremont 11 32 Ridgevue 7 33. Shelley 4.
IndividualsBoys and Girls
98
1st Place — Treyton KIlingler of Teton
2nd Place — Sawyer Anderson of Highland
3rd Place — Dylan Frothinger of Eagle
4th Place — Greyson Peterson of Madison
5th Place — Mikael Teague of Minico
6th Place — Bodee Green of Hillcrest
1st Place Match
Treyton KIlingler (Teton) 29-0, Sr. over Sawyer Anderson (Highland) 31-4, Fr. (Fall 3:17)
3rd Place Match
Dylan Frothinger (Eagle) 16-4, Fr. over Greyson Peterson (Madison) 20-11, Fr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Mikael Teague (Minico) 24-5, Fr. over Bodee Green (Hillcrest) 10-12, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
100G
1st Place — Nia Avelino of Caldwell Girls
2nd Place — Tommy Stone of Eagle Girls
3rd Place — Raelynn O‘Connor of Salmon Girls
4th Place — Aly Stewart of Ririe Girls
5th Place — Alize Crystal of Minico Girls
6th Place — Marlie Skidmore of Owyhee Girls
1st Place Match
Nia Avelino (Caldwell Girls) 27-4, Jr. over Tommy Stone (Eagle Girls) 18-5, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
3rd Place Match
Raelynn O‘Connor (Salmon Girls) 24-3, So. over Aly Stewart (Ririe Girls) 17-5, So. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Alize Crystal (Minico Girls) 18-8, Fr. over Marlie Skidmore (Owyhee Girls) 9-9, So. (Dec 10-3)
106
1st Place — Boden Banta of South Fremont
2nd Place — Saxton Scott of Bonneville
3rd Place — Gabe Pyne of Century
4th Place — Gabe Rosales of Mountain Home
5th Place — Levi Byrd of Star Valley
6th Place — Hudson York of Corner Canyon
1st Place Match
Boden Banta (South Fremont) 33-1, So. over Saxton Scott (Bonneville) 32-2, So. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Gabe Pyne (Century) 23-5, So. over Gabe Rosales (Mountain Home) 29-8, Sr. (Dec 10-5)
5th Place Match
Levi Byrd (Star Valley) 20-7, So. over Hudson York (Corner Canyon) 25-12, So. (Fall 4:14)
107G
1st Place — Taylor Call of Hillcrest Girls
2nd Place — Myriam Riley of Blackfoot Girls
3rd Place — Mia Ragan of Thunder Ridge Girls
4th Place — Shelby Smith of Ririe Girls
5th Place — Samantha del Fierro of Timberline Girls
6th Place — Xoey Zollinger of Skyline Girls
1st Place Match
Taylor Call (Hillcrest Girls) 17-2, Sr. over Myriam Riley (Blackfoot Girls) 8-5, Jr. (TF-1.5 2:41 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
Mia Ragan (Thunder Ridge Girls) 16-5, Jr. over Shelby Smith (Ririe Girls) 19-2, So. (Fall 0:52)
5th Place Match
Samantha del Fierro (Timberline Girls) 15-10, Sr. over Xoey Zollinger (Skyline Girls) 4-6, So. (Fall 1:42)
113
1st Place — Andre Valero of Minico
2nd Place — Ty Adams of Blackfoot
3rd Place — Tristan Vega of Burley
4th Place — Hazen Thompson of Century
5th Place — Andrew Jones of Weber
6th Place — Kelton Reynolds of Snake River
1st Place Match
Andre Valero (Minico) 35-2, Jr. over Ty Adams (Blackfoot) 23-10, Fr. (Fall 0:20)
3rd Place Match
Tristan Vega (Burley) 16-3, Fr. over Hazen Thompson (Century) 3-2, So. (MD 13-4)
5th Place Match
Andrew Jones (Weber) 23-12, So. over Kelton Reynolds (Snake River) 4-3, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
114G
1st Place — Kyler Scott of Century Girls
2nd Place — Luisa Araujo of Teton Girls
3rd Place — Jordan Reynolds of Snake River Girls
4th Place — Brooklyn Lanningham of Columbia Girls
5th Place — Billie Rinderknecht of Ririe Girls
6th Place — Kyra Cobb of Timberline Girls
1st Place Match
Kyler Scott (Century Girls) 29-1, Fr. over Luisa Araujo (Teton Girls) 15-5, Sr. (Fall 1:36)
3rd Place Match
Jordan Reynolds (Snake River Girls) 26-5, So. over Brooklyn Lanningham (Columbia Girls) 23-13, Fr. (Fall 2:13)
5th Place Match
Billie Rinderknecht (Ririe Girls) 20-8, Sr. over Kyra Cobb (Timberline Girls) 19-9, Fr. (Fall 2:08)
120
1st Place — Mack Mauger of Blackfoot
2nd Place — Tyler Vivanco of Corner Canyon
3rd Place — Jaxton Packer of South Fremont
4th Place — Carter Balmforth of Shelley
5th Place — Talen Eck of Thunder Ridge
6th Place — Bridger Smith of Star Valley
1st Place Match
Mack Mauger (Blackfoot) 35-4, Jr. over Tyler Vivanco (Corner Canyon) 31-4, Sr. (Fall 5:33)
3rd Place Match
Jaxton Packer (South Fremont) 35-4, Jr. over Carter Balmforth (Shelley) 28-9, Jr. (MD 11-3)
5th Place Match
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge) 33-5, Jr. over Bridger Smith (Star Valley) 15-4, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
120G
1st Place — Kayla Vail of Bonneville Girls
2nd Place — Sophie Sarver of Mountain View Girls
3rd Place — Makayla Smith of Mountain Home Girls
4th Place — Ava Price of Thunder Ridge Girls
5th Place — Jonnie McQueen of Columbia Girls
6th Place — Avery Hoefer of Boise Girls
1st Place Match
Kayla Vail (Bonneville Girls) 18-2, Sr. over Sophie Sarver (Mountain View Girls) 16-4, Sr. (Fall 4:41)
3rd Place Match
Makayla Smith (Mountain Home Girls) 25-7, So. over Ava Price (Thunder Ridge Girls) 11-6, Fr. (Fall 1:55)
5th Place Match
Jonnie McQueen (Columbia Girls) 9-7, Jr. over Avery Hoefer (Boise Girls) 9-7, So. (Fall 2:28)
126
1st Place — Jose Contreras of Minico
2nd Place — Payton Hernandez of Columbia
3rd Place — Cole Currin of Kuna
4th Place — David Green of South Fremont
5th Place — Malachi Patterson of Star Valley
6th Place — Remy Baler of Teton
1st Place Match
Jose Contreras (Minico) 32-4, Sr. over Payton Hernandez (Columbia) 15-3, Sr. (Fall 2:57)
3rd Place Match
Cole Currin (Kuna) 24-8, Jr. over David Green (South Fremont) 31-8, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Malachi Patterson (Star Valley) 22-6, Jr. over Remy Baler (Teton) 24-8, Sr. (Fall 2:22)
126G
1st Place — Holland Wieber of Eagle Girls
2nd Place — Kasia Hanks of Burley Girls
3rd Place — Elazae Flores of Columbia Girls
4th Place — Lisette Perez of Madison Girls
5th Place — Alpine Brown of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place — Leah Larkin of Evanston Girls
1st Place Match
Holland Wieber (Eagle Girls) 13-4, Jr. over Kasia Hanks (Burley Girls) 15-2, So. (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match
Elazae Flores (Columbia Girls) 13-7, Fr. over Lisette Perez (Madison Girls) 4-2, . (Fall 1:56)
5th Place Match
Alpine Brown (Canyon Ridge Girls) 22-14, Jr. over Leah Larkin (Evanston Girls) 10-8, Jr. (Fall 2:38)
132
1st Place — Tanner Frothinger of Eagle
2nd Place — Wesley Ricaporte of Spring Creek
3rd Place — Tel Parry of Star Valley
4th Place — Anthony Williams of Bonneville
5th Place — Ryker Simmons of South Fremont
6th Place — Treygen Morin of Ridgevue
1st Place Match
Tanner Frothinger (Eagle) 20-1, Sr. over Wesley Ricaporte (Spring Creek) 37-9, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Tel Parry (Star Valley) 29-4, Fr. over Anthony Williams (Bonneville) 33-5, Sr. (Dec 10-3)
5th Place Match
Ryker Simmons (South Fremont) 30-10, Sr. over Treygen Morin (Ridgevue) 17-7, Jr. (M. For.)
132G
1st Place — Anjolina Espinoza of Mountain Home Girls
2nd Place — Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville Girls
3rd Place — Michael Bernier of Borah Girls
4th Place — Paola Ruiz Saldana of Caldwell Girls
5th Place — Destiny Isaacson of Rigby Girls
6th Place — Hallie Stone of Pocatello Girls
1st Place Match
Anjolina Espinoza (Mountain Home Girls) 26-5, Sr. over Zoe Ortiz (Bonneville Girls) 14-10, Jr. (Dec 7-6)
3rd Place Match
Michael Bernier (Borah Girls) 13-7, Sr. over Paola Ruiz Saldana (Caldwell Girls) 17-12, So. (Fall 3:39)
5th Place Match
Destiny Isaacson (Rigby Girls) 4-2, Jr. over Hallie Stone (Pocatello Girls) 22-7, Sr. (M. For.)
138
1st Place — Jackson Ricks of Box Elder
2nd Place — Joseph Terry of Minico
3rd Place — Ryker Vail of Bonneville
4th Place — Hunter Lowe of Kuna
5th Place — Easton Gardner of Snake River
6th Place — Cole Barendregt of Minico
1st Place Match
Jackson Ricks (Box Elder) 37-3, Jr. over Joseph Terry (Minico) 35-2, Sr. (Dec 12-9)
3rd Place Match
Ryker Vail (Bonneville) 29-8, So. over Hunter Lowe (Kuna) 23-9, Jr. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
Easton Gardner (Snake River) 32-4, Sr. over Cole Barendregt (Minico) 33-7, Jr. (MD 11-2)
138G
1st Place — Clare Waite of Boise Girls
2nd Place — Elena Guerena of Owyhee Girls
3rd Place — Kylie Heichman of Eagle Girls
4th Place — Kaylee Apodaca of Columbia Girls
5th Place — Kadee Haderlie of Canyon Ridge Girls
6th Place — Kinlee Lynes of Rigby Girls
1st Place Match
Clare Waite (Boise Girls) 24-3, Jr. over Elena Guerena (Owyhee Girls) 7-9, Jr. (Fall 1:34)
3rd Place Match
Kylie Heichman (Eagle Girls) 14-6, So. over Kaylee Apodaca (Columbia Girls) 23-12, So. (SV-1 7-5)
5th Place Match
Kadee Haderlie (Canyon Ridge Girls) 21-14, Jr. over Kinlee Lynes (Rigby Girls) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:30)
145
1st Place — DJ Neider of Idaho Falls
2nd Place — Gary Hunter of Snake River
3rd Place — Cole Inskeep of Blackfoot
4th Place — Payden Woolsey of Corner Canyon
5th Place — Tuffy Briggs of South Fremont
6th Place — Sam Welker of Ridgeline
1st Place Match
DJ Neider (Idaho Falls) 31-6, So. over Gary Hunter (Snake River) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 6-5)
3rd Place Match
Cole Inskeep (Blackfoot) 15-13, Sr. over Payden Woolsey (Corner Canyon) 32-8, So. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Tuffy Briggs (South Fremont) 34-5, Sr. over Sam Welker (Ridgeline) 24-10, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
145G
1st Place — Ornella Kero of Boise Girls
2nd Place — Zoe Fries of Kuna Girls
3rd Place — Hailey Anderson of Rigby Girls
4th Place — La‘Kya Jackson of Canyon Ridge Girls
5th Place — Kaia Strang of Timberline Girls
6th Place — Josie Farrell of Boise Girls
1st Place Match
Ornella Kero (Boise Girls) 11-3, Sr. over Zoe Fries (Kuna Girls) 2-1, So. (Dec 13-6)
3rd Place Match
Hailey Anderson (Rigby Girls) 3-1, Sr. over La‘Kya Jackson (Canyon Ridge Girls) 24-6, So. (Fall 0:53)
5th Place Match
Kaia Strang (Timberline Girls) 3-8, Sr. over Josie Farrell (Boise Girls) 2-7, So. (Dec 11-6)
152
1st Place — Levi Belnap of Snake River
2nd Place — Jacob Blandford of Middleton
3rd Place — Raiden Whitmore of South Fremont
4th Place — Porter Merritt of Star Valley
5th Place — Tucker Hill of Teton
6th Place — Landon Saunders of Highland
1st Place Match
Levi Belnap (Snake River) 33-2, Sr. over Jacob Blandford (Middleton) 28-3, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
3rd Place Match
Raiden Whitmore (South Fremont) 30-10, Jr. over Porter Merritt (Star Valley) 22-7, Jr. (Fall 2:10)
5th Place Match
Tucker Hill (Teton) 24-6, Sr. over Landon Saunders (Highland) 20-12, Jr. (Fall 2:36)
152G
1st Place — Hallie Campbell of Columbia Girls
2nd Place — Hannah Montoya of Spring Creek Girls
3rd Place — Ella Elordi of Eagle Girls
4th Place — Marty Dick of Evanston Girls
5th Place — Liliana Montufar of Rigby Girls
6th Place — Sophia Bradbury of Canyon Ridge Girls
1st Place Match
Hallie Campbell (Columbia Girls) 24-3, Sr. over Hannah Montoya (Spring Creek Girls) 15-3, So. (Fall 1:57)
3rd Place Match
Ella Elordi (Eagle Girls) 12-7, Fr. over Marty Dick (Evanston Girls) 13-8, Fr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
Liliana Montufar (Rigby Girls) 4-2, Sr. over Sophia Bradbury (Canyon Ridge Girls) 7-5, Jr. (Fall 3:40)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place — Ryker Fullmer of Teton
2nd Place — Paxton Twiss of Minico
3rd Place — Owen Munk of Ridgeline
4th Place — Dillon Gneiting of South Fremont
5th Place — Brady Roberts of Evanston
6th Place — Devin Dobson of Highland
1st Place Match
Ryker Fullmer (Teton) 23-0, Jr. over Paxton Twiss (Minico) 33-3, Jr. (Fall 3:48)
3rd Place Match
Owen Munk (Ridgeline) 32-9, Sr. over Dillon Gneiting (South Fremont) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 9-5)
5th Place Match
Brady Roberts (Evanston) 30-7, Jr. over Devin Dobson (Highland) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
165G
1st Place — Jordynn LeBeau of Eagle Girls
2nd Place — Kyra Richards of Columbia Girls
3rd Place — Lillee Olague of Bonneville Girls
4th Place — Paige Siddoway of Rigby Girls
5th Place — Itzel Espinoza of Skyline Girls
6th Place — Esmeralda Ronquillo of Burley Girls
1st Place Match
Jordynn LeBeau (Eagle Girls) 15-2, Jr. over Kyra Richards (Columbia Girls) 19-7, Jr. (Fall 5:43)
3rd Place Match
Lillee Olague (Bonneville Girls) 4-1, Sr. over Paige Siddoway (Rigby Girls) 3-2, So. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
Itzel Espinoza (Skyline Girls) 4-8, Sr. over Esmeralda Ronquillo (Burley Girls) 9-4, Fr. (M. For.)
170
1st Place — Leimana Fager of Corner Canyon
2nd Place — Rustan Cordingley of Highland
3rd Place — Treven Hokland of Middleton
4th Place — Britton Sorenson of Bonneville
5th Place — Kyson Anderson of Minico
6th Place — Nakoa Fouret of Columbia
1st Place Match
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon) 32-7, So. over Rustan Cordingley (Highland) 21-3, Sr. (Fall 3:29)
3rd Place Match
Treven Hokland (Middleton) 26-5, Jr. over Britton Sorenson (Bonneville) 27-12, Jr. (Inj. 2:53)
5th Place Match
Kyson Anderson (Minico) 29-9, Jr. over Nakoa Fouret (Columbia) 16-5, Sr. (M. For.)
182
1st Place — Hunter Hobbs of South Fremont
2nd Place — Tradyn Henderson of Blackfoot
3rd Place — Spencer Pease of Minico
4th Place — Freddy Martinez of Minico
5th Place — Justin Jeppsen of Bonneville
6th Place — Mason Rasmussen of Owyhee
1st Place Match
Hunter Hobbs (South Fremont) 37-0, Sr. over Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot) 27-6, Sr. (MD 13-1)
3rd Place Match
Spencer Pease (Minico) 25-5, Jr. over Freddy Martinez (Minico) 25-8, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
Justin Jeppsen (Bonneville) 27-10, Sr. over Mason Rasmussen (Owyhee) 22-6, Sr. (Fall 2:32)
185G
1st Place — Reece Woods of Eagle Girls
2nd Place — Gracie Castillo of Garden Valley Girls
3rd Place — Riana Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
4th Place — Shauna Anderson of Thunder Ridge Girls
5th Place — Caroline Huml of Rigby Girls
6th Place — Maxine Crawford of Blackfoot Girls
1st Place Match
Reece Woods (Eagle Girls) 12-2, Sr. over Gracie Castillo (Garden Valley Girls) 21-5, Sr. (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match
Riana Walter (Canyon Ridge Girls) 24-6, So. over Shauna Anderson (Thunder Ridge Girls) 13-9, Fr. (Fall 3:53)
5th Place Match
Caroline Huml (Rigby Girls) 3-2, So. over Maxine Crawford (Blackfoot Girls) 18-7, Sr. (Fall 4:47)
195
1st Place — Kolby Clark of South Fremont
2nd Place — Kody Biggs of Kuna
3rd Place — Preston Sonner-Cranney of Minico
4th Place — Maxim Osmond of Owyhee
5th Place — Teancum Mitchell of Corner Canyon
6th Place — Tarrin Haws of Evanston
1st Place Match
Kolby Clark (South Fremont) 34-0, Sr. over Kody Biggs (Kuna) 27-6, Jr. (Dec 13-7)
3rd Place Match
Preston Sonner-Cranney (Minico) 27-3, So. over Maxim Osmond (Owyhee) 21-6, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:00 (18-3))
5th Place Match
Teancum Mitchell (Corner Canyon) 19-9, Sr. over Tarrin Haws (Evanston) 23-8, So. (Dec 8-1)
220
1st Place — Garrett Vail of Minico
2nd Place — Eli Anderton of Highland
3rd Place — Max Clark of South Fremont
4th Place — Jack Young of Owyhee
5th Place — Preston Colvin of Skyline
6th Place — Dylan Anderton of Snake River
1st Place Match
Garrett Vail (Minico) 36-0, Jr. over Eli Anderton (Highland) 23-4, Sr. (Fall 5:24)
3rd Place Match
Max Clark (South Fremont) 30-5, Jr. over Jack Young (Owyhee) 22-7, Jr. (Fall 2:39)
5th Place Match
Preston Colvin (Skyline) 23-8, Sr. over Dylan Anderton (Snake River) 30-4, . (Fall 4:58)
235G
1st Place — Amie Hartman of Mountain Home Girls
2nd Place — Ashley Barnes of Thunder Ridge Girls
3rd Place — Emry Woods of Eagle Girls
4th Place — Kihnamy Walter of Canyon Ridge Girls
5th Place — Hildee Foster of Salmon Girls
6th Place — Quinsea Robinson of Minico Girls
1st Place Match
Amie Hartman (Mountain Home Girls) 14-0, So. over Ashley Barnes (Thunder Ridge Girls) 11-7, Jr. (Fall 0:37)
3rd Place Match
Emry Woods (Eagle Girls) 10-5, So. over Kihnamy Walter (Canyon Ridge Girls) 13-7, Sr. (Fall 2:00)
5th Place Match
Hildee Foster (Salmon Girls) 10-3, So. over Quinsea Robinson (Minico Girls) 16-8, Jr. (Fall 1:36)
285
1st Place — Aden Attao of Borah
2nd Place — Kaydon Williams of Corner Canyon
3rd Place — Braden Moore of Mountain View
4th Place — Brendan Rasmussen of Idaho Falls
5th Place — Conrad Miller of South Fremont
6th Place — Chris Portillo of Blackfoot
1st Place Match
Aden Attao (Borah) 21-0, Sr. over Kaydon Williams (Corner Canyon) 30-8, So. (MD 12-1)
3rd Place Match
Braden Moore (Mountain View) 21-3, Sr. over Brendan Rasmussen (Idaho Falls) 31-9, Sr. (MD 11-1)
5th Place Match
Conrad Miller (South Fremont) 25-7, Sr. over Chris Portillo (Blackfoot) 12-4, Sr. (Fall 2:14)
