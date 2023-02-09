When the Bingham News Chronicle began nearly 4 years ago, we took a unique approach to how we distributed the newspaper. Knowing our goal was to have the Chronicle be locally focused, there would be a need for readers to receive more regional and state news. To achieve this, we included a copy of either the Post Register or Idaho State Journal with every Chronicle delivery. You are no doubt used to receiving your Chronicle delivered inside one of these products.
As we continue to evaluate our coverage of Bingham County, to ensure it remains healthy and viable, we will be moving away from a stand-alone version of the Chronicle and include dedicated pages with the Post Register and Idaho State Journal. The last stand-alone edition of the Chronicle will be on Friday, February 17.
The Post Register and Idaho State Journal publish four days per week and every Tuesday and Friday you will find pages covering Bingham County. Local obituaries, legal notices and local advertising will now be included in both of these publications four days a week, giving you more timely delivery of important information. And as always, breaking news will be posted to our websites as it happens.
We remain focused and committed to covering Bingham County. These adjustments to how the products are printed and delivered will allow us to keep that focus.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.